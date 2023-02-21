Spiras Health names Nancy Hess Chief Commercial Officer to lead growth, innovation and strategy

Hess leverages industry knowledge in growing the market for clinical care-at-home services to individuals with complex and chronic needs

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiras Health, a value-based clinical provider of care at home to individuals with complex, chronic needs, has hired Nancy Hess as Chief Commercial Officer. Nancy will lead growth strategy and innovation, leveraging her market insights and industry knowledge to guide Spiras' direction in the payer and provider markets for complex in-home patient care. Hess previously served as Senior Vice President for TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions and Vice President and Strategic Client Executive at Optum.

With over 25 years of healthcare experience, Nancy focuses on optimizing success for service organizations and partnering with payers to advance their strategic position in the market.

Her expertise centers around working with C-Suites of national and regional health plans to develop innovative partnerships, drive revenue, enhance client success, and deliver industry thought leadership. "The market continues to transform around how home-based care is provided," said Scott A. Bowers, CEO of Spiras Health. "Spiras Health brings a unique, innovative approach to whole-person care in the home through combining a high-touch interdisciplinary team and virtual digital healthcare for real-time monitoring, coaching, and interventions. Nancy helps us expand our ability to offer better clinical outcomes and improved quality of life for the complex, chronically ill population."

"I am honored to work with Scott and the team to lead us through the next exciting chapter of growth," Hess added. "I look forward to expanding our reach, improving care access, and collaborating with key constituents to transform healthcare services delivery."

ABOUT SPIRAS HEALTH

Spiras Health is a value-based clinical provider of care at home and other health-related services to individuals with complex, chronic needs. Spiras' comprehensive approach to care delivery includes home-based services and two-way digital communication. Proprietary predictive modeling identifies and assesses individuals with an elevated avoidable cost probability. Spiras Health develops actionable care plans, addresses barriers, including social determinants of health, and delivers high-quality longitudinal patient care. Spiras' care approach delivers improved satisfaction and clinical metrics as well as financial savings through a scalable delivery model.

