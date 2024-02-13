Spiras Health names Stephanie Rich as SVP, Clinical Experience, leading strategic expansion for polychronic patient care and impacting access and quality outcomes

Rich leverages clinical knowledge in population health for individuals with complex, chronic needs

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiras Health, a value-based clinical provider of care-at-home services for individuals with complex, chronic needs, has hired Stephanie Rich as SVP of Clinical Experience. As Spiras Health's senior nurse leader, Stephanie leverages her combined clinical and operational experience, leading clinical strategy as Spiras innovates to impact complex patient care in the home.

With over 30 years of healthcare experience, Stephanie previously served in executive leadership roles within UnitedHealthcare and most recently as Senior Vice President at Healthmap Solutions, building high performing teams to identify opportunity areas that improve access to care and clinical delivery.

"Traditional healthcare delivery as we know it is broken—this is what brought me here," Stephanie shared. "Spiras offers a unique proactive and personal approach that delivers home-based, face-to-face care, collaborating with providers to achieve the highest outcome levels."

Stephanie's expertise includes setting strategy at all clinical levels. She understands operational efficiency and effectiveness, providing care in the home at the right time and with the right modality for the best results.

"Providing care to patients where they feel comfortable is critical to personally engaging them in their healthcare journey," said Scott A. Bowers, CEO of Spiras Health. "Our program brings whole-person care to the home through a combination of high-touch interdisciplinary teams and high-tech digital tools for real-time monitoring, coaching, and interventions. Stephanie's nursing and leadership experience help us expand our ability to offer better clinical outcomes and improved quality of life for complex, chronically ill populations."

Spiras Health is a value-based clinical provider of care at home and other health-related services to individuals with complex, chronic needs. Spiras' comprehensive approach to care delivery combines face-to-face home-based services with digital health capabilities. Proprietary predictive modeling identifies and assesses individuals with an elevated, avoidable cost probability. Spiras Health develops actionable care plans, addresses barriers, including social determinants of health, and delivers high-quality longitudinal patient care. Spiras' care approach delivers improved member satisfaction and clinical outcomes as well as financial savings through a scalable delivery model.

