Spire again earns spot on Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies' list

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Spire has been named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek, recognizing the company's strong performance in the areas of environment, social responsibility and corporate governance.

In new rankings, unveiled Dec. 4 by Newsweek, Spire is listed at 252 among the top 600 companies across the United States, a rise from a ranking of 483 last year.

"At Spire, we work hard every day to safely provide reliable and efficient energy for our customers – and make a lasting, positive impact on the communities we serve," said Steve Lindsey, Spire president and chief executive officer. "We're honored to be recognized once again by Newsweek for these efforts."

The Newsweek annual rankings are selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability reports. In addition, an independent survey was conducted to evaluate companies' reputations by asking consumers about their perception of activities related to corporate social responsibility. Among highlights from Spire's 2023 Sustainability Report:

Environmental commitment

Spire remains committed to being a carbon neutral company by midcentury and named its first vice president of sustainability. In addition, the company established a sustainability council to ensure alignment and coordination of sustainability initiatives across the company. In 2023, Spire reduced its CO2e emissions by 4.7% compared to 2022. Additionally, it has reduced methane emissions from its gas utilities by more than 51% since 2005 and is on target to reduce emissions by 73% by 2035.

Spire Serves

Through its Spire Serves initiative, Spire supported numerous organizations across Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and Wyoming with more than $2.1 million in fiscal year 2023. Overall, Spire supported the communities they serve with more than $6.2 million in social investment.

Day for Good

Spire continues to see growth in its "Day for Good" initiative, giving employees the opportunity to spend a paid day volunteering at an organization of their choice. In FY 2023, more than 1,500 employees volunteered at 159 community organizations across Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas — a 4% increase over 2022 levels.

For more about the Newsweek rankings and to view the full list, click here .

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

