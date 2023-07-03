Spire Agency Wins AMA DFW Agency of the Year

DALLAS, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas/Fort Worth chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA DFW) has named Spire Agency as the winner of its inaugural Agency of the Year. Spire received the coveted award during the annual Marketer of the Year gala, which was held June 29, 2023 at Arlington Hall in Dallas. 

Dallas-based Spire was the only dedicated business-to-business (B2B) agency named a finalist for Agency of the Year. The agency has diligently participated in the prestigious Marketer of the Year every year since 2016. In addition to being named a finalist countless times, Spire has 10 category wins, including 2022 when it took home the crown for North Texas' Overall Marketer of the Year.

"It is an honor for our B2B agency to receive the DFW AMA's first-ever Agency of the Year award." said Kimberly Tyner, Chief Creative Officer and Partner, Spire. "We pride ourselves on Elevating B2B brands, and delivering award-winning strategy, creative and results."

The Marketer of the Year Awards program draws submissions from North Texas companies of all sizes — Fortune 500 companies to independent agencies and nonprofits — to be recognized for their outstanding work. An elite panel of marketing judges reviewed submissions to name the 2023 CMO of the Year, Agency of the Year, Marketing Mavericks, Collegiate Excellence and Campaign of the Year, of which Spire was also a Finalist.

"Spire's dedication, award-winning work, diversity, client relationships, and culture helped the company land the top spot this year," said Trinidad Aguirre, President, AMA DFW.

The American Marketing Association (AMA) is one of the largest marketing associations in the world, with over 30,000 members who work, teach and study in the field. The Dallas/Fort Worth chapter was established in the 1950s and is one of the largest and most-active chapters in the country.

In 2022, Spire received a record 44 creative awards, representing 8 different clients, across 9 industry shows. It also received North Texas' only National ADDY from the American Advertising Awards, and became AAF District 10's most awarded B2B agency.

About Spire Agency

Faithful to the belief that the world around us should be well-designed, Spire Agency elevates B2B brands through strategic brand design that builds bottom lines. Working exclusively with B2B clients, Spire builds its clients' brand assets to be targeted, innovative, relevant, and cost effective to create positive and memorable interactions between our clients and their audiences. For more information, visit Spire at www.spireagency.com, read the reviews on Clutch, and follow the agency on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Spotify.

