Spire Capital Completes Strategic Growth Investment in WatchMeGrow

NEW YORK and LACEY, Wash., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Capital Partners announced a partnership and strategic growth investment in WatchMeGrow ("WMG"). WMG is a leading SaaS technology company providing security, compliance, business intelligence, analytics and secure video software to education, student enrichment, pet care and other enterprise sectors.

Founded in 1998, WatchMeGrow's software provides a secure SaaS platform including modules for safety, compliance, business intelligence/analytics, secure video and real-time monitoring. When WMG was founded, the software platform initially provided early childhood education operators with a software suite for secure video and business intelligence. WMG has expanded its offerings over time to include additional safety, compliance, and analytics tools utilizing AI to focus on school safety and transparency. Today, early childhood education operators utilize WMG's platform to optimize learning environments. WMG's core focus is on the education market and has also recently expanded its platform to provide similar services for the student enrichment operators, pet care and other enterprise sectors. WMG has partnered with and provides services to nearly 3,000 locations across the United States.

"We are excited to partner with Spire Capital in our next chapter of growth," said John Lewison, CEO of WatchMeGrow. "We met the Spire team nearly 5 years ago and we believe their combination of extensive experience in the technology services and education verticals to be a perfect fit to be our strategic partner. We have ambitious new offerings we plan to launch as we continue to expand our platform to provide more security, compliance and safety tools to our clients in education, student enrichment and pet care sectors and believe Spire will provide invaluable insight to our team as we continue to innovate for our clients."

"We are honored to partner with John and the WatchMeGrow team to continue on this exciting growth story," said David Schaible, Partner at Spire Capital. "WatchMeGrow is an innovative software company providing tools for greater safety, security, compliance and analytics for the education vertical and additional markets. The team has built a leading platform that will continue to be enhanced with additional tools and analytics and we look forward to our partnership with WMG in its next chapter."

VedderPrice served as legal counsel to Spire Capital.

About WatchMeGrow

WatchMeGrow, founded in 1998, is a leading SaaS technology company providing security, compliance and video software to education, student enrichment, pet care and other enterprise sectors. WatchMeGrow's SaaS platform provides secure video, monitoring, business intelligence and analytics to operators that creates greater security, transparency, safety and compliance for client campuses and locations. To learn more, visit: https://watchmegrow.com.

About Spire Capital

Spire Capital Partners (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus on small market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications, and education sectors. Spire Capital Partners was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad range of operating, investing, and advisory experience that they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate their growth, guide their strategic direction, and execute their business plan. Spire Capital Partners is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

SOURCE Spire Capital Partners