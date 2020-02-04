Spire Capital Portfolio Company, ERI Solutions, Has Acquired BLOC Environmental Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31, 2020, ERI Solutions, LLC ("ERI") successfully consummated its acquisition of BLOC Environmental Solutions, LP ("BLOC"), a San Antonio, TX based health, safety, and environmental compliance services provider. "BLOC's great industry reputation, service offerings and top-notch management team made them a top target for ERI," stated Nathan VanderGriend, President & CEO of ERI. "We believe that this integration will lead to business growth providing opportunities for the members of the team to grow professionally and for our shareholders' value to increase."

"We are excited about our future together with ERI. Our customers can still expect excellent service as we strengthen our companies with a more diverse service line," stated Colin K. Sheffield, President and CEO of BLOC. The two companies have shared values and a vision to bring the best risk control and compliance services to the market as they combine their product lines.

ERI will maintain its headquarters in Colwich, KS and continue to operate remotely out of multiple locations, including those acquired with BLOC. All BLOC owners and team members will come over to ERI as part of the transaction. BLOC will continue to operate under their current brand as a division of ERI.

About Spire Capital Partners

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is a leading, small market private equity firm with an investment focus within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About EIR Solutions

Founded in 2007, ERI is a rapidly growing provider of risk control solutions that were specifically designed to control operational risks in higher-hazard businesses. Its service categories including safety, process safety management (PSM), industrial hygiene (IH), environmental compliance, asset integrity management/inspection, training, and insurance program management services. The team at ERI believes that all incidents (excluding acts of God) are preventable and are passionate about turning that belief into a reality in its clients' businesses.

SOURCE Spire Capital Partners