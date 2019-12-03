Spire Capital Portfolio Company, O2B Kids, Expands with the Acquisition of Home Away From Home

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O2B Kids, a premier provider of early education services, announced today that it has acquired Home Away From Home (or "HAFH"), a provider of high-quality early education services in southeast Florida.

Based in Palm Beach, Florida, HAFH operates preschools providing families with an education-focused and enriched environment for infant care, preschool, afterschool and summer camp services. Since its founding in 2012, HAFH has demonstrated excellence in its staff training and program offerings, evidenced by its nationally-recognized accreditation (APPLE) and its acceptance by the state of Florida as a Gold Seal Quality Care institution. HAFH operates five schools in Palm Beach County and is preparing to open a sixth school in Q1 2020 near Orlando.

"We are thrilled to welcome the educators from Home Away From Home to the O2B Kids family along with the children and families they serve," said O2B Kids CEO Andy Sherrard. "Their team has built an outstanding enrichment environment for children and company culture, and we are excited by the opportunity to continue that legacy into the future."

The transaction will expand O2B Kids' geographic presence to 20 total schools throughout Florida and Georgia. While HAFH offers significant enrichment curriculum, O2B Kids will leverage its industry experience to enhance HAFH's current offerings to both parents and students.

About Spire Capital Partners

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About O2B Kids

O2B Kids (http://www.o2bkids.com/) is a leading provider of early education services for children in the Southeast U.S. O2B offers preschool education for children 0 to 5 years old, afterschool enrichment programs for elementary school students, and an unprecedented family membership program for all kids 0 to 13 years old. For one all-inclusive price, O2B provides classes in karate, gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, music, drama, art, science, technology, sports, languages and more. While kids experiment with a rich variety of activities and discover their passions, parents enjoy unrivaled convenience and value. O2B's magical facilities give a safe neighborhood back to kids and deliver valuable enrichment and character-building opportunities to our future generation. Follow O2B on Twitter (@O2BKids) and Facebook to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and events.

