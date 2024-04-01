Spire Elects Sheri S. Cook to Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) announced that it has increased the size of the board from 9 members to 10 and elected Sheri S. Cook as its newest member, effective April 1, 2024.

Cook, 56, serves as senior vice president, chief administration officer at Birmingham, AL-based Altec Inc., a leading provider of products and services to utility and telecommunications markets. In her role, Cook oversees and manages human resources, information services and administration for the Altec/Styslinger Foundation.

Sheri S. Cook

She also has prior experience in economics and finance, previously holding various positions of increasing responsibility at Altec Inc., Sonat Inc. and Protective Life Corp. Cook also co-founded and served as managing partner for Kinetic Partners, LLC, an energy project management, consulting and investment firm.

"Our board and leadership team are pleased to welcome Sheri to Spire. Her leadership experience in human resources, along with her background in finance and the energy industry, brings a unique perspective and valuable insight," said Rob L. Jones, Spire board chair.

Cook graduated summa cum laude from Vanderbilt University, where she earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in economics and classical studies. She holds two graduate degrees – a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia's Colgate Darden School of Business and a Master of Accounting from the University of Alabama-Birmingham's Collat School of Business.

In the Birmingham community, Cook serves on numerous boards, including the United Way of Central Alabama, the McWane Science Center Endowment, Ascension St. Vincent's Foundation Endowment and the UAB Heersink School of Medicine Board of Visitors. In addition, she has previously served on the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women executive leadership team, the Momentum Board and the YWCA of Central Alabama Board.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Megan McPhail

314-309-6563

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jason Merrill

314-342-3300

[email protected]

SOURCE Spire Inc.