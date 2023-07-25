Spire Elects Vinny Ferrari and Paul D. Koonce to Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) announced that it has increased the size of the board from 9 members to 11 and elected Vinny Ferrari and Paul D. Koonce as its newest members, effective July 19, 2023, and July 28, 2023, respectively.

Ferrari, 63, has extensive financial industry experience, retiring in Dec. 2020 from Edward Jones, where he served in various leadership roles, including as general partner, chief operating officer and chief information officer. Ferrari also worked on Wall Street for 22 years with Morgan Stanley, JJ Kenny and the Chase Manhattan Bank.

Koonce, 63, retired in Feb. 2020 after a 38-year career in the energy sector, most notably with two decades at Dominion Energy, where he most recently served as executive vice president, president and CEO of Dominion's Power Generation Group.

"Our board and leadership team at Spire are very pleased to be adding both Vinny and Paul to our board," said Ed Glotzbach, Spire board chair. "We are fortunate to have two experienced and talented executives joining us. Paul has extensive experience and is a proven leader relative to many facets of the energy industry, including natural gas, electric transmission and distribution and power generation. Vinny's leadership at Edward Jones has encompassed oversight and extensive knowledge of information technology, cybersecurity, customer operations and successful change management. Their experience and insights will be valuable to us as the company moves forward."

Ferrari is a graduate of Ursinus College in Pennsylvania where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. He currently serves on the board of St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, and is a past board member of St. Andrews Resources for Seniors System. Koonce earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Tennessee and is a board member of Virginia's Promise in Action. He is a past chair of both the Southern Gas Association and the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related business segments include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com. 

