Spire Hospitality Names Richard Sandoval as Chief Executive Officer

Leadership change reflects company's focus on operational excellence, technology and AI-enabled innovation

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Hospitality, a leading hotel management company, today announced Richard Sandoval as the new Chief Executive Officer. Sandoval, who first joined the company in 2014, will guide the company into its next phase of growth with a focus on operational performance, data-driven decision-making and AI-enabled innovation across the hospitality sector.

For more than a decade, Sandoval has played an integral role in Spire's success, helping strengthen the company's operating platform, advance strategic initiatives, and improve operating performance across its hotel portfolio. His deep knowledge of the business, combined with a forward-looking approach to innovation, positions him to guide Spire as data and AI become increasingly important to hotel operations, guest experience and decision-making.

"I am honored to lead Spire into its next chapter. This is a company with talented people, strong owner relationships and a clear opportunity for growth," said Sandoval. "As technology and AI reshape the hospitality industry, we will continue to look for ways to use data and innovation to improve performance and support our teams. We have a strong foundation and a significant opportunity ahead, and I'm excited to steer the business through its next phase."

"Richard has been a critical part of Spire for more than a decade, and he brings the right combination of operational expertise, institutional knowledge and strategic vision moving forward," said Jon Rosenfeld, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at AWH Partners, which owns Spire Hospitality. "As the hospitality industry evolves, Richard will help ensure Spire remains well positioned to deliver results as an industry leader."

After eight years of distinguished leadership, Chris Russell will step down as Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, Spire became a growth engine and directed the company's continued expansion into an increasingly dynamic market. He will continue on as Senior Advisor to support the company during a transition period and ensure continuity.

"We are grateful for Chris' leadership and dedication to Spire. He played an instrumental role in Spire's accomplishments, strengthening investor relationships, and guiding key projects across the business. AWH Partners and the entire Spire team are grateful for his contributions to the company," said Rosenfeld.

About Spire Hospitality

Spire Hospitality is a nationally recognized third-party hotel management company specializing in creating value for hotel investors while delivering exceptional guest experiences and providing an outstanding place to work. The Irving, TX-based company's diverse portfolio of properties includes unique independent hotels and highly respected brands, including Marriott and Hilton and manages several independent resorts and lifestyle hotels. Spire is part of the AWH Partners family, which also includes AWH Development, a full-service real estate development company headquartered in New York. With more than 35 years of hotel operating experience, Spire is committed to preserving, protecting and enhancing hotel real estate value. For more information, visit spirehotels.com.

About AWH Partners

Since its founding in 2010, privately held AWH Partners has invested more than $2 billion in hospitality real estate, partnering with leading institutional capital providers and investors to strategically source, develop and manage high-performing assets. The vertically integrated investment firm includes Spire Hospitality, which provides hotel management services, and AWH Development, a full-service real estate development company. Its principals, Russ Flicker, Jon Rosenfeld and Chad Cooley, are veterans of the real estate and financial industries, including executive experience with Blackstone and The Related Companies. The firm is headquartered in New York.

SOURCE Spire Hospitality