Spire joins ONE Future Coalition's efforts to reduce methane emissions to 1% or less by 2025

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Spire's commitment to the environment and the communities it serves, the natural gas provider is joining the ONE Future Coalition, a group of 37 energy companies voluntarily working together to reduce methane emissions to 1% or less by 2025.

Spire's partnership with ONE Future builds on the company's commitment to become a carbon neutral company by midcentury. Just this week, Spire appointed their first Head of Environmental Commitment, guiding the company's path to carbon neutrality. In addition, Spire continues to see success in reducing methane emissions, decreasing emissions by more than 39% since 2005 with a nearly 54% reduction projected by 2025, well ahead of international standards.

"As an energy provider, it's our privilege and responsibility to care for our planet. We are excited to join this diverse mix of peers to collaboratively reduce methane emissions and collectively report on our success," said Spire President & CEO Suzanne Sitherwood. "We believe that natural gas has an important role to play in the transition to a low-carbon future. Partnerships like ONE Future help solidify that role and will help guide us to be a carbon neutral company."

"The innovative efforts of the ONE Future Coalition allow us to build consensus views on new ways to reduce emissions," said Steve Lindsey, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Spire. "Partnering with like-minded companies is essential to reducing our industry's environmental footprint and creating a more sustainable energy future for generations to come."

ONE Future is focused on demonstrating a performance- and science-based approach to the management of methane emissions directed toward a concrete goal: to achieve an average rate of methane emissions across the entire natural gas value chain that is 1% or less of total natural gas production and delivery. As a ONE Future member, Spire will report its 2020 methane results as part of the transmission, storage and distribution sectors, and will hold a seat on its board of directors.

"We committed to being a carbon neutral company by midcentury because it helps us hold ourselves accountable for our operational impact on the environment," said Nick Popielski, the newly named head of environmental commitment at Spire. "Our partnership with ONE Future will help us further measure the impact across our footprint so that we can continue to reduce it over time."

"Spire has been helping families and business owners fuel their daily lives for more than 160 years," said Richard Hyde, executive director, ONE Future. "With a reputation of reliability and affordability that their customers depend on, we look forward to the positive enhancements that membership with the Coalition will provide."

Since ONE Future began reporting its methane intensity, each year it has surpassed its 1% goal. The 2019 Methane Intensity Report, released in November 2020, registered a 2019 methane intensity number of 0.334%; coming under its 1% goal by 67%. This indicates that ONE Future Coalition members contributed to roughly one-third of 1% of all methane emissions from natural gas produced and delivered; demonstrating that the natural gas industry can minimize methane emissions, while increasing production.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

About ONE Future

ONE Future was formed when seven companies came together in 2014 with a focus to collectively achieve a science-based average rate of methane emissions across our facilities equivalent to one percent (or less) of total natural gas production. Since our formation, we have grown to 37 companies accounting for the some of the largest natural gas producers, transmission, and distribution companies in the U.S. ONE Future members operate in 13 out of the 38 production basins and other segments of the value chain operate in multiple regions of the country, hence ONE Future's data represent a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas supply chain. Its members include Antero Resources, Apache, Ascent Resources, Atmos Energy, Berkshire Hathaway Pipeline Group, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, Caerus Oil & Gas, Crestone Peak Resources, Crestwood, Consolidated Edison, Inc., Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, EagleClaw Midstream, Enbridge, Encino, Equinor, EQT, Equitrans Midstream, Hess, Kinder Morgan, National Grid, New Jersey Natural Gas, Northeast Natural Energy, NW Natural, ONE Gas, ONEOK, Sempra Energy, Southern Company Gas, Southern Star, Southwestern Energy, Spire, Summit Utilities, TC Energy, UGI, Williams, Woodland Midstream and Xcel Energy. For more information visit www.onefuture.us.

