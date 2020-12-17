Spire named one of 'America's Most Responsible Companies' by Newsweek

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire is ranked for a second consecutive year as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek, recognizing the natural gas company for their strong performance as a corporate citizen.

In ranking the top 400 most responsible companies across 14 industries in the United States, Newsweek scored companies based on their commitment to the environment, social issues and corporate governance. In the new list posted Dec. 2 on Newsweek's website , Spire stands out as one of only seven companies ranked from their home state of Missouri.

"A few years ago, we set out to reimagine what it means to be an energy company — one that exists to do the very best for people, communities and the planet," said Suzanne Sitherwood, president and chief executive officer at Spire. "We're honored that this commitment has named us among America's 400 most responsible companies."

The annual rankings are developed by the market and data research firm Statista . After screening the 2,000 largest public companies in the U.S., Statista conducted independent surveys among 7,500 U.S. citizens and then examined key performance indicators from public reports. In Spire's case, that data comes from their 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, highlighting how Spire uses their energy for good, driving positive and significant change in the communities they serve.

For example:

Through pipeline upgrade efforts, Spire reduced methane emissions by more than 39% since 2005, and projects a nearly 54% reduction by 2025 – well ahead of international standards calling for commitments of a 26 to 28% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions nationwide by 2025





As part of Spire's commitment to the environment, the company announced in 2020 they are one of the first natural gas companies in the United States to commit to being carbon neutral by midcentury





to commit to being carbon neutral by midcentury Spire's "Day for Good" initiative, giving employees the opportunity to spend a paid day volunteering at an organization they are passionate about, placed 2,000 employees in the community, working thousands of volunteer hours in 2019





During the coronavirus pandemic, Spire increased the match to their Dollar Help program, raising nearly $1.9 million to help thousands of families and small businesses struggling to pay their gas bills as a result of the pandemic

In the community, Spire supports dozens of organizations and initiatives, investing nearly $5 million in 2019 to advance the communities they serve across Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, Texas and Wyoming. Among recent projects in 2020:

Spire joined United Way Worldwide's Global Corporate Leadership group, a select group of more than 100 global corporations who partner with United Way to help those in need. This partnership grew from a successful program between Spire and the United Way of Greater St. Louis that, since 2016, helped elevate Spire's corporate social responsibility program



"Spire uses its energy to champion people, every day," said Stan Little , executive vice president and chief experience officer, United Way Worldwide. "We're thrilled that our 'globally local' network, plus leadership from United Way of Greater St. Louis , could support Spire in achieving this milestone."





that, since 2016, helped elevate Spire's corporate social responsibility program "Spire uses its energy to champion people, every day," said , executive vice president and chief experience officer, United Way Worldwide. "We're thrilled that our 'globally local' network, plus leadership from United Way of , could support Spire in achieving this milestone." Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and Spire planted 900 native trees across the Show Me State to provide environmental benefits, help residents save money and energy, and help with recovery after recent tornadoes



"As they grow, these trees will replace canopy lost during recent tornadoes in Carl Junction , green neighborhoods across the Kansas City metro area, and create native forest habitat in St. Peters ," said Meredith Perkins , executive director, Forest ReLeaf . "We were so impressed with the enthusiasm of the Spire volunteers who helped distribute trees. Their energy, and their commitment to service made each event a success."





of and Spire planted 900 native trees across the Show Me State to provide environmental benefits, help residents save money and energy, and help with recovery after recent tornadoes "As they grow, these trees will replace canopy lost during recent tornadoes in , green neighborhoods across the metro area, and create native forest habitat in ," said , executive director, . "We were so impressed with the enthusiasm of the Spire volunteers who helped distribute trees. Their energy, and their commitment to service made each event a success." A donation from Spire to Children's of Alabama not only brought financial support for the pediatric hospital's medical play program, it also led to a virtual teddy bear clinic for patients this November



"The medical play program brings so much joy to each patient, especially when they open their bag and see Grahm, Spire's signature stuffed bear, for the first time," said Emily Hornak , director of cause marketing and corporate sponsorships at Children's of Alabama . "We are so appreciative of Spire's continued generosity."

For more about the Newsweek rankings and to view the full list, click here .

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com .

Media Contact:

Raegan Johnson

314-342-3300

[email protected]

SOURCE Spire Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spireenergy.com

