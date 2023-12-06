Spire named one of Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies' for fifth year in a row

Spire Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 10:35 ET

The natural gas provider is one of only 10 companies ranked in Missouri.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Spire has again been named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek, recognizing the company for a strong performance in three areas — environment, social responsibilities and corporate governance.

In new rankings released Dec. 6 by Newsweek, Spire is listed among the top 600 companies across 14 industries in the United States.

"At Spire, the core of what we do is providing safe, reliable energy. Doing that in a way that genuinely benefits our customers and communities is what sets us apart," said Steve Lindsey, Spire president and chief executive officer. "We're honored to once again be recognized by Newsweek for our efforts."

The Newsweek annual rankings are selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability reports. In addition, an independent survey was conducted to evaluate companies' reputations by asking consumers about their perception of activities related to corporate social responsibility. Among highlights:

Environmental commitment

Spire continued progress on the path to being a carbon neutral company by midcentury. Spire is on track to reduce methane emissions by more than 50% from its core gas utility distribution system since 2005, and projects a nearly 60% reduction by 2025 and 73% by 2035.

Spire Serves

Through its Spire Serves initiative, Spire supported numerous organizations across Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and Wyoming with more than $2.1 million in fiscal year 2023. Overall, Spire supported the communities they serve with more than $6.1 million in social investment.

Day for Good

Spire continues to see growth in their "Day for Good" initiative, giving employees the opportunity to spend a paid day volunteering at an organization they are passionate about. In FY2023, Spire employees logged more than 14,000 volunteer hours across the communities they serve.

For more about the Newsweek rankings and to view the full list, click here.

About Spire
At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) today reported results for its fiscal year 2023 ended September 30. Highlights include: Net income of $217.5 million ($3.85 per ...
The board of directors of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) unanimously agreed to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.755 per share from $0.72 per ...
