Spire releases Sustainability Report

Report details continued progress in reducing emissions, supporting communities and enhancing governance

ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) published its annual Sustainability Report covering the company's continued progress across four key priorities: the environment, safety, people and governance. The report also highlights 2023 activities that show the company's continued progress in reducing emissions and efforts that support Spire's commitment to the communities they serve.

While Spire continues to safely deliver affordable, reliable and efficient energy to more than 1.7 million homes and businesses, the company's sustainability efforts continue to earn national recognition. In 2024, Newsweek ranked Spire as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for the fifth year in a row.

"I'm proud to lead Spire and our talented team of employees, who show time and again their dedication to serving our customers in ways that move our sustainability initiatives forward," said Steve Lindsey, Spire president and chief executive officer. "The future of Spire and our industry is bright. That's because of the important role that natural gas plays — and will continue to play — as part of America's sustainable energy future."

Highlights of the report include:

Environment. Spire continues to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from operations through infrastructure upgrades, fleet and facilities improvements, as well as additional emissions reduction strategies.

The company made continued progress toward this goal in 2023 as Spire:

Continued a reduction of all greenhouse gas emissions across the company, reporting a 17,243 metric ton CO2e reduction, or 4.7%, from 2022 levels





Replaced more than 173 additional miles of aging infrastructure, which achieved a 13% leak reduction per 1,000 system miles of distribution pipelines compared to 2022 levels

Safety. Safety is a core value at Spire, with the safety and well-being of employees, customers and communities one of the company's greatest responsibilities. Among highlights, Spire:

Decreased the company's motor vehicle accident rate by 8% from CY22





Introduced in-cab audio alerts on all company vehicles to enhance safe driving practices





Hosted the 10th annual Safety Management Summit, providing an opportunity for leaders, frontline workers and safety professionals across the company to share best practices and expand their learning, with the goal of providing a safer workplace for all Spire employees

People. The strength of Spire's business is rooted in the nearly 3,600 employees who dedicate their time, talent and passion to serving customers every day while striving to foster a safe and inclusive culture where everyone feels they belong.

In addition, Spire continues to advance communities through charitable donations and economic development investments, as well as sponsorships and memberships in organizations that align with the company's values and business strategy. In FY23, Spire:

Connected customers with more than $33 million in federal, state and Spire energy assistance funding while committing $1 million in additional customer assistance funding in Missouri





in federal, state and Spire energy assistance funding while committing in additional customer assistance funding in Donated more than $6.2 million to support communities, with employees dedicating more than 14,000 volunteer hours, an increase of 6% over FY22 levels





to support communities, with employees dedicating more than 14,000 volunteer hours, an increase of 6% over FY22 levels Continued developing and maintaining a strong workforce – increasing the percentage of racially diverse employees by 4% over FY22, introducing a parental leave policy and developing an enhanced succession planning framework for director-level employees

Governance. Spire's strong financial and operational performance results are rooted in effective corporate governance practices, overseen by the board of directors. Among highlights:

Appointed three new directors to the board, including one female director





Named Spire's first vice president of sustainability





Established a Sustainability Council to ensure alignment and coordination of sustainability initiatives across the company

Spire's complete Sustainability Report can be accessed at spireenergy.com/sustainability.

