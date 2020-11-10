Spireon Activates Live Tracking for the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today launched real-time tracking of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as it makes its way from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National (GMUG) forests in Colorado to Washington, D.C. For the last 50 years, the USDA Forest Service has provided a tree from a select national forest to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building during the holiday season. In partnership with the national non-profit Choose Outdoors and Colorado Tourism, the tree can now be tracked with Spireon's FleetLocate® trailer management solution at www.capitoltreetracker.com.

Harvested on Nov. 6 from the Uncompahgre Plateau on the Ouray Ranger District, the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is an Engelmann Spruce that stands 55 feet tall and is 25 feet wide. The massive spruce has been loaded onto a specialty trailer equipped with Spireon's FL Flex trailer telematics solution that will allow the public to follow its journey. Between Nov. 10-20, the tree will make pitstops at several communities for a series of socially-distanced outdoor festivities held at fair grounds, schools, main streets, visitor centers, convention centers and retailers. In early December, the tree will be lit on the West Lawn during an official ceremony.

"We are happy to see the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree off for another remarkable journey across our great country," said Roni Taylor, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Spireon, "In an unprecedented year, we look forward to following the trip online and wish the entire team a safe trip."

Spireon's FL Flex telematics device, the industry's first modular trailer tracking solution, was chosen because of its versatile functionality and ability to support a wide range of assets. From dry vans and refrigerated trailers to the specialty flatbed needed to ship oversized cargo like the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, Spireon is uniquely able to effectively manage and track any type of trailer. By live tracking the tree's journey with GPS, Spireon provides an opportunity for local communities to welcome the tree as it passes through each town on its way to the capitol.

"This holiday season is unlike any other and it's our strong partnerships that allow us to carry on these long-standing tradition," said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors, "We are grateful for Spireon's continued support and dedication to this project."

This year's sponsors include Apex Transportation, Inc., Bass Pro Shops, Chuck Leavell, Delta County, Colo., Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Great West Casualty Company, Hale Trailer, Kenworth Truck Company, Loki Outerwear, Montrose County, Colo., National Forest Foundation, Permit Wizard, Red Wing Shoes, Seirus, Society of American Foresters, STIHL, Inc., The Joy Trip Project, Travel Centers of America, Truckload Carriers Association, Valley Crane, LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc. and 42 Degrees North Media.

For news, events and tour information, visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests

Located on the western slope of the Colorado Rockies, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests is the largest national forest administrative unit in the Rocky Mountain Region and reputedly, the fourth largest in the contiguous forty-eight states. The Forests cover approximately 3 million acres and vary in elevation from 5,800 feet above sea level to 14,309 feet on Uncompahgre Peak. The Forests include spectacular features like the 355 foot high Bridal Veil falls; the Grand Mesa, one of the world's largest flat top mountains, and home to over 300 lakes; and the Alpine Tunnel, once the highest railroad tunnel in North America. Learn more at www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.

About the USDA Forest Service

The mission of the USDA Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land; provides assistance to state and private landowners; and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Public lands the Forest Service manages contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. Those same lands provide 20 percent of the nation's clean water supply, a value estimated at $7.2 billion per year. For more information, see /www.fs.fed.us/.

About Choose Outdoors

Choose Outdoors works to increase all American's enjoyment, appreciation and support for outdoor recreation activities that connect them to our public lands. These connections will ensure that our public lands will always be there for future generations to cherish. Learn more at www.chooseoutdoors.org.

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is proud to join the family of organizations who support the U.S. Capitol Tree tradition. Spireon is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

