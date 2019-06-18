Spireon Announces Availability of GoldStar Connect in Spanish at NIADA 2019

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon Inc., the vehicle intelligence company, today announced at the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association's (NIADA) 2019 Expo and Convention that its GoldStar® Connect solution is now available in Spanish. The GoldStar Connect app offers Buy Here Pay Here (BHPH) dealers and lenders connected car features and benefits meant to increase customer loyalty and profitability. With the addition of the Spanish language option, Spanish-speaking consumers can now benefit from the app's industry-leading GPS services and additional capabilities.

"As a company, we pride ourselves on meeting the needs of our customers, and, in the case of GoldStar Connect, this includes ensuring BHPH dealers have the flexibility to offer a convenient, personalized experience to their Spanish-speaking buyers," said Brian Deeley, director of product management at Spireon. "By releasing the app in the second most commonly spoken language in the U.S., Spireon is now able to expand its reach, providing a better experience for dealers and lenders, while also offering more consumers the benefits of a feature-rich, connected car experience."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Spanish-speaking population in the U.S. is expected to reach 74.8 million by 2030, which equates to 21% of the country's population. With upwards of 41 million native Spanish speakers in the U.S., Spireon's addition of the Spanish language feature to the GoldStar Connect app will provide a more user-friendly experience to better meet the needs of this growing customer segment and the businesses who serve them.

GoldStar Connect provides unparalleled insights to help dealers and lenders mitigate risk, while increasing value and convenience for consumers. The same connectivity features consumers have grown to love, such as vehicle health alerts, recovery solutions for stolen cars and real-time location access, are now available in the Spanish-language version of the app, and include:

Safety & Security —GPS tracking and geofencing capabilities enable consumers to know the location of the vehicle at all times, helping to ensure the safety of the vehicle and the driver while providing peace of mind

—GPS tracking and geofencing capabilities enable consumers to know the location of the vehicle at all times, helping to ensure the safety of the vehicle and the driver while providing peace of mind Trip History —allows consumers to view where their car has been by date, time and duration to provide full transparency

—allows consumers to view where their car has been by date, time and duration to provide full transparency Smart Alerts —consumers receive speeding, geofenced locations and battery condition alerts directly to their mobile devices

—consumers receive speeding, geofenced locations and battery condition alerts directly to their mobile devices Stolen Vehicle Recovery —an in-app recovery guide provides vehicle location data and instructions to assist in reporting and recovery of a stolen car

—an in-app recovery guide provides vehicle location data and instructions to assist in reporting and recovery of a stolen car Insurance Discounts—many carriers provide auto insurance discounts of up to 15%

The new GoldStar Connect Spanish feature is now available, and can be experienced firsthand at booth #423 during NIADA exhibit hours, June 17–20 at the Palazzo Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more, visit www.spireon.com/goldstar-connect/.

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

