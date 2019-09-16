Spireon Announces Big Data Partnership with Snowflake

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership with Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud, which combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms, and the elasticity of the cloud to support a "your data, no limits" approach to advanced analytics.

FleetLocate by Spireon, the comprehensive fleet and asset intelligence solution, leverages state-of-the-art telematics technology and its powerful NSpire® platform to collect over one billion data events per month. FleetLocate is designed to translate these data points into actionable intelligence so fleet and asset managers have the information they need to operate most safely, efficiently and profitably. Known for its ease of use, FleetLocate features robust reporting, dashboards, and API integration. However, with a vast number of data events collected every month, many clients, particularly those at the enterprise level, want the ability to tap into their full fleet feed to create custom queries and generate advanced insights specific to their given operation. Enter Snowflake.

"The data sharing partnership with Spireon provides FleetLocate clients access to Snowflake's secure, modern and agile data warehouse," Snowflake Data Exchange Product Manager, Prasanna Krishnan, said. "By breaking down barriers to near real-time data insights, Snowflake and Spireon enable customers to increase efficiency within their organizations and improve margins. We're very excited about this partnership."

The Spireon/Snowflake partnership benefits customers in multiple ways with endless possibilities:

Access thousands of the customer's assets and years of historical data in seconds

Combine telematics data with third-party data sources to create net-new custom business intelligence modules

Create scalable and customizable key performance indicators

And specifically for Spireon's enterprise trailer management clients, Snowflake makes the mountain of telematics data gathered from large trailer fleets mineable on the fly. Seeing that intel in tandem with their own datasets empowers fleets to manage their unique operations in a unique way.

"While Spireon's NSpire platform is a powerhouse, it's critical to our client community that our solutions stay affordable and approachable," said Jason Penkethman, chief product and strategy officer at Spireon. "With Snowflake Secure Data Sharing, we maintain the ease of use our market demands, while opening doors to as much big data as they have an appetite for."

FleetLocate, which earned the 2018 Product of the Year in the enterprise category in the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business, provides real-time visibility to the location, activity and status of remote vehicles and drivers to improve fleet utilization, driver safety and vehicle health. The platform is supported by Spireon's Business Intelligence Group 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award-winning service team.

For more information about FleetLocate, visit https://www.spireon.com/fleet-management/ .

For more information about Snowflake, visit https://www.snowflake.com/ .

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com .

For more information, contact:

Havas Formula for Spireon

Spireon@HavasFormula.com

619-234-0345

SOURCE Spireon, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.spireon.com

