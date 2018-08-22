Spireon Announces New Kahu Enhancements Designed for Auto Dealer Groups

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is adding several enhancements to its Kahu connected car solution, designed to provide automotive dealer groups with the tools they need to optimize operations, improve sales results and mitigate risk. New features include streamlined portfolio and inventory management, account transfer for seamless dealer trades, mobile views of inventory age, new test drive analytics, and more.

Kahu turns any vehicle into a connected car, empowering dealers to view and manage vehicles from their desktop, tablet or smartphone. Standard lot management features like real-time location tracking, geofencing and battery management streamline operations and improve sales efficiency. Stolen vehicle recovery mitigates risk for dealers and makes Kahu a profitable add-on when sold through to consumers. Dealers can also utilize mileage data from customer vehicles post-sale to better target them for servicing, lease renewals and trade-ins.

New enhancements to Kahu include:

Centralized Portfolio Management —Multi-store dealer groups can now view inventory, vehicle location, battery health, test drive data and more, for all stores from a single login.

—Multi-store dealer groups can now view inventory, vehicle location, battery health, test drive data and more, for all stores from a single login. Simple Inventory Transfers —Dealers can easily transfer Kahu vehicles between stores, seamlessly executing dealer trades.

—Dealers can easily transfer Kahu vehicles between stores, seamlessly executing dealer trades. Enhanced Mobile Views —Improved user interface and added detail on individual vehicles boost operational and sales efficiency. iPhone users will also gain updated maps with more accurate satellite views to inform walking directions and easily locate vehicles for test drives.

—Improved user interface and added detail on individual vehicles boost operational and sales efficiency. iPhone users will also gain updated maps with more accurate satellite views to inform walking directions and easily locate vehicles for test drives. In-App Inventory Aging —To help dealers move inventory quickly and optimize inventory turnover, the Kahu Dealer app now identifies vehicle age along with trim details so the sales team knows which vehicles to move first.

—To help dealers move inventory quickly and optimize inventory turnover, the Kahu Dealer app now identifies vehicle age along with trim details so the sales team knows which vehicles to move first. New Analytics Dashboard and Reports —Unique insight into test drives, inventory mix, aging and other vehicle data helps dealers optimize inventory and pricing based on consumer interest. The new dashboard provides flexibility to filter by make, model, color, and trim, while automated reporting provides proactive insights without the need to login to the portal each time.

—Unique insight into test drives, inventory mix, aging and other vehicle data helps dealers optimize inventory and pricing based on consumer interest. The new dashboard provides flexibility to filter by make, model, color, and trim, while automated reporting provides proactive insights without the need to login to the portal each time. Dedicated Recovery Hotline —Kahu helps dealer nationwide to recover vehicles with an average recover time of 26 minutes. With a new dedicated recovery hotline, dealers are further protected from losses and downtime due to theft, recovery and reconditioning costs.

—Kahu helps dealer nationwide to recover vehicles with an average recover time of 26 minutes. With a new dedicated recovery hotline, dealers are further protected from losses and downtime due to theft, recovery and reconditioning costs. Expanded DMS Integration – Kahu now supports 80 percent of the franchise dealer market through integration with Reynolds & Reynolds and CDK Dealer Management Systems, simplifying the integration of Kahu into dealer operations and streamlining consumer onboarding to Kahu.

In December of 2017, Kahu was named New Product of the Year in the automotive enterprise category of Business Intelligence Group's 2017 BIG Awards for Business. In May of this year, Spireon was named IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year in the 2018 Compass Intelligence awards. In addition to award winning technology, Kahu customers also benefit from Spireon's white glove customer service, which has earned the company four awards in the past 15 months, and a recent Net Promoter Score of 71.

"While U.S. auto sales have remained steady in 2018, the market continues to consolidate as dealer groups seek greater efficiencies and new opportunities to grow profits," said Sunil Marolia, vice president of product management for Spireon. "And although the latest release of Kahu has been enhanced for dealer groups, independent dealers can also benefit from the streamlined operations, increased sales effectiveness, reduced risk, and increased customer loyalty generated by Kahu. Once dealers have the power of Kahu driving their business, they can't imagine running it any other way."

