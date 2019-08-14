Spireon Announces the Launch of FleetLocate for Ford

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today launched FleetLocate for Ford, which offers best-in-class GPS tracking for fleets operating supported Ford vehicle models. Leveraging the Ford open-platform Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC), FleetLocate for Ford enables mobile asset management and driver behavior monitoring, as well as delivering actionable insights to inform business decision making, without the need for aftermarket hardware. The launch coincides with the introduction of an enhanced user interface and new advanced diagnostics integration within the fleet solution's Maintenance Module.

"Thanks to our partnership with Spireon, Ford fleets can now avoid costly aftermarket device installation while reaping the benefits of a comprehensive fleet management program," said Michelle Moody, Director Ford Commercial Solutions. "It is because of fleet management pioneers like Spireon that we are able to support integration into TMC and stay at the forefront of product innovation for our mutual customers."

The refreshed user interface brings a modernized look to the already user-friendly application that fleets know and love. Building upon the already-intuitive interface, the learning curve is shortened and ensures that fleet operators spend their time managing fleets and receive the insights they need to increase performance and improve fleet safety.

Vehicle maintenance remains a top concern for fleets and the integration of advanced engine diagnostics into the Maintenance Module allows fleet managers to easily decipher and address trouble codes, ensuring swift and accurate intervention. This ability for managers to act quickly and effectively reduces downtime and extends the life of mobile assets, ensuring that the fleet's bottom line is protected.

"Our FleetLocate platform uniquely provides an all-encompassing management tool within one easy-to-use interface and our ability to offer richer vehicle data through our partnership with Ford just further simplifies operations for our customers," said Jason Penkethman, chief product and strategy officer at Spireon. "Our goal at Spireon is to continuously provide innovative solutions that help our customers improve their bottom lines and drive profits, and this new product allows us to deliver on this promise."

FleetLocate, which earned the Silver award for Enterprise Service of the Year in the 2017 Best in Biz Awards, provides real-time visibility to the location, activity and status of remote vehicles and drivers to improve fleet utilization, driver safety and vehicle health. The platform is supported by Spireon's Business Intelligence Group 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award-winning service team.

For more information about FleetLocate, visit https://www.spireon.com/fleet-management/ .

For more information about Ford Commercial Solutions, visit https://www.commercialsolutions.ford.com/

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

