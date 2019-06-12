Spireon Appoints Industry Veteran Brian Skutta President of Automotive

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today announced the unification of its vehicle finance, Buy Here Pay Here, lender, and franchise dealer product offerings into a combined Automotive portfolio, and the appointment of Brian Skutta as its president. Under Skutta's leadership, Spireon's automotive-focused segments will leverage its innovative product lineup and already deep bench of industry experts to best serve its customers into the future.

"Brian has extensive experience in the automotive sector and an outstanding history of driving both top and bottom line results while ensuring the customer's needs remain top of mind," said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. "With two flagship products—Kahu and GoldStar—meeting the connected vehicle needs of our automotive customers, Brian's expertise and unique vantage point will help elevate the business to its highest potential."

Before joining Spireon, Skutta was executive vice president of dealer sales and service at TrueCar, playing a pivotal role in the development and execution of the company's dealer relations turnaround and product portfolio expansion. He previously held c-suite and executive leadership positions at AutoAlert, VinSolutions and AutoTrader.com.

"Spireon has a proven track record of exceptional leadership in the connected vehicle space, having launched the first truly connected solution of its kind—Kahu," noted Skutta. "I'm joining the company at a pivotal time and look forward to helping grow our already impressive customer base of over 20,000 companies, boost our contributions to the industry and further solidify our commitment to the companies we serve."

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24x7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

For more information, contact

Havas Formula for Spireon

Spireon@HavasFormula.com

619-234-0345

SOURCE Spireon, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.spireon.com/

