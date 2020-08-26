Spireon CEO Kevin Weiss Among Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2020

"I am grateful to be recognized alongside an outstanding cohort of software industry executives and this honor wouldn't be possible without my amazing colleagues here at Spireon who strive every day to meet and exceed the expectations of our automotive, finance and commercial fleet customers," said Weiss, "While 2020 has served up challenges to many industry sectors, I'm incredibly proud of the Spireon team's continued focus and momentum in delivering connected vehicle technology to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets."

Weiss joined Spireon as chief executive officer in 2016. As a result of his leadership, the company has experienced impressive growth, increased customer satisfaction, continuous technological innovation, substantial executive team expansion and a roster of strategic industry alliances. In 2018, Weiss successfully recruited Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. as its new equity partner. With over $3.5 billion in capital and investments in the global transportation and logistics industries, Greenbriar became the primary investor in Spireon, and continues in that role today.

The driving force behind Spireon's success, Weiss draws on decades of experience leading technology companies, bringing a strategic mindset and practical approach to ensure Spireon reaches its full potential as a recognized leader in connected vehicle intelligence. In the last 12 months alone, Spireon has introduced several new hardware and software solutions including MyDealer 2.0 for Kahu®, the Intelligent Trailer Management (ITM) platform and the FleetLocate IntelliScan® image retrieval technology. A testament to the company's commitment to white-glove customer service, Spireon has also maintained a 76.76 Net Promotor Score, a critical measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty, exceeding the industry average of 26.8 for B2B technology companies.

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Executives featured on The Software Report's Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2020 were selected based on nominations from colleagues, peers and other software industry participants. Nominees were reviewed across a number of key areas including company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making.

About Spireon

Spireon , the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24x7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com .

For more information, contact:

Miranda Simonson

Havas Formula for Spireon

[email protected]

619-234-0345

SOURCE Spireon, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spireon.com

