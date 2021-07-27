Spireon Creates Industry First Managed Services Offering to Drive Trailer Management ROI for Customers

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, now offers a Managed Services solution to help customers further extend the value of Spireon's FleetLocate by optimizing trailer management. Pilot customers of the new offering experienced a return on investment of more than 200% on average in the first year. Recognizing the human touch is required to take full advantage of the benefits of trailer management systems, Spireon acts as a personal trailer management consultant, allowing carriers to spend more time managing their customers, drivers and trucks while Spireon handles their trailer management and drives the ROI. Spireon's operations analysts assume responsibility for maintaining and anticipating the need for a range of data related administrative tasks, reports and analyses to improve business operations and lower expenses.

"Freight is at an all-time high and supply chain challenges have made it impossible to buy, rent or lease dry van trailers, so you have to do more with the trailers you have," said John Krumheuer, president of transportation at Spireon. "With our new Managed Services offering, we'll help you increase corporate profitability by reducing operational costs and optimizing key data functions, freeing up company resources to take care of your drivers and customers."

Carriers that tap into Sperion's new Managed Services offering can reduce wasted detention time, optimize trailer utilization, identify idle trailers, and alert managers to maintenance needs before they become excessively expensive. While reports like daily yard checks, high dwell locations, trailer utilization, and detention are already available through FleetLocate, this new service helps customers turn the numbers on the reports into action in order to increase revenue. Additionally, customers receive a device health report with historical context so they can see areas for improvement, and how their device health has performed over time.

"We decided to partner with Spireon for Managed Services because it has provided so much value to us during today's challenging capacity environment," said Brandon Pangle, director of technology and compliance, White Holdings Trucking. "It's almost impossible to maximize trailer utilization with the constant demands on our workforce's time and focus. Spireon's analysts have provided us with valuable information and analysis to not only make actionable decisions that improve our trailer management, but also to reallocate our staff's time to other projects and tasks that promote additional profitability for our organization."

With years of industry experience, Spireon analysts are well positioned to extract useful data to inform operational changes that increase utilization and speed trailer turns while allowing customers to focus on maximizing profitability. This value-added solution provides customers a direct link to dedicated operations analysts that will deliver individual recommendations for fleet improvement. Managed Services customers can utilize their Spireon analyst to quickly refine a report or troubleshoot a new use case. On a quarterly basis, analysts also leverage the full range of Spireon's expertise to pinpoint trends in the industry, develop blind comparison reports for customers with similar operational profiles, and make recommendations for best practices and execution.

As the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America, Spireon's business approach combines a commitment to white-glove service with consistent technological innovation to ensure customer satisfaction and success. Managed Services is an extension of the award-winning customer service for which the company is well recognized. Spireon received a Silver Stevie® for Customer Success for two consecutive years and was recognized by Business Intelligence Group for its commitment to partners. Spireon earned a Net Promotor Score (NPS) of 83, far exceeding the industry average of 26 for business-to-business technology companies.

For more information about Managed Services for optimal trailer tracking, visit

https://www.spireon.com/managed-services/.

About Spireon

Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products Goldstar, LoJack-Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's state-of-the-art IoT platform, NSpire powers both the company's expansive suite of connected vehicle solutions and the advanced telematics of some of the world's largest automotive OEMs, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing billions of data events each month. With its open architecture and platform-as-a-service approach, NSpire's superior data warehousing, analytics and insights capabilities are fully scalable and ideally suited for an array of mission-critical applications across industries. Learn more www.spireon.com.

SOURCE Spireon

Related Links

http://www.spireon.com

