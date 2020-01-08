Spireon Earns Back-To-Back Victory in 2020 IoT Breakthrough Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today announced that Kahu® has been named Connected Car Product of the Year in the 2020 IoT Breakthrough Awards. As the first connected car solution designed specifically for franchise dealerships, Kahu leverages Spireon's NSpire® IoT platform to offer dealers data-driven insights that increase customer loyalty, enhance the car buying experience, streamline asset management and recover stolen vehicles.

"While connected car innovations are quickly transforming the automotive industry, dealerships have largely missed out on the value the technology provides," said Brian Skutta, president of automotive at Spireon. "Kahu is pioneering a new category in automotive, offering dealers the ability to leverage next generation technology for their businesses to drive efficiency and profit. We are thrilled to see Kahu's contributions recognized and excited to be on the leading edge."

Building on its commitment to innovation, in 2019 Spireon launched MyDealer for Kahu, a mobile application for growing service revenue and customer loyalty. MyDealer uses actual vehicle mileage and other data insights to deliver timely, relevant service reminders, promotions and other messages in a convenient and personalized way. By tapping into basic vehicle data—make, model, year and mileage—dealerships remain top of mind, ready to serve when customers need them.

"As franchise dealerships enter the new decade, technology-driven buying experiences and targeted, bespoke marketing campaigns will be crucial to acquiring new customers and retaining old ones," said Skutta. "MyDealer delivers on these needs with a single technology solution that serves both dealers and their consumers."

This is the second year that a Spireon solution has been honored with this award. Last year, GoldStar™ by Spireon, the premier risk management solution for the vehicle finance industry, was recognized in this category. The IoT Breakthrough Awards recognize the world's best IoT companies, products and people. To see the full list of winners, please visit: https://iotbreakthrough.com/2020-winners/

To learn more about Kahu, please visit https://www.spireon.com/kahu-dealer/

About Spireon

Spireon®, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar™, Kahu® and FleetLocate® deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire® IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

For more information, contact:

Havas Formula for Spireon

Spireon@HavasFormula.com

619-234-0345

SOURCE Spireon, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.spireon.com

