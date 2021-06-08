Spireon Elevates Prem Hareesh to Chief Technology Officer

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Intelligence Company Spireon today announced the promotion of Prem Hareesh to chief technology officer (CTO). Previously Spireon's senior vice president of engineering, in his expanded role Hareesh will drive technology and product innovation across business units to benefit Spireon's more than 20,000 customers and 4 million connected vehicles. As CTO, he will provide executive leadership for the design and management of new product development and support for all Spireon hardware, software and platform services.

"Both the scope of Spireon's business and our track record of innovation have expanded in recent years, and Prem's technical leadership has contributed significantly to these achievements," said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. "During this time, we've brought dozens of new products to market and enhanced the capabilities of our award-winning, cloud-based NSpire™ platform, which now handles over 75 billion messages a month. As he takes the reins of the entire technology team, I am confident Prem will further accelerate innovation, performance, and scalability to ensure Spireon continues to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers."

Spireon has experienced significant transformative growth during Hareesh's nearly four-year tenure at the company. The introduction of new product offerings, combined with platform innovation and a sustained commitment to delivering white glove customer service, have been key to fueling the company's success in the automotive and fleet transportation IoT businesses.

A tenured engineer with more than 20 years' experience in cloud-based platforms and technology, Hareesh brings a wealth of experience to the CTO role. Prior to joining Spireon, he held engineering leadership positions at Cisco and Ericsson, among other noted technology brands. He has successfully led teams to adopt lean startup models in high growth organizations as they continue to scale.

"Spireon's commitment to innovation and improving the customer experience is unparalleled, providing endless opportunity to develop and enhance products and services that meet and exceed our customers' needs," noted Hareesh. "I'm excited about what's to come as we uncover new ways to tap the power of advanced connected vehicle technology to help businesses run smarter and people drive safer."

About Spireon

Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products Goldstar, LoJack-Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's state-of-the-art IoT platform, NSpire powers both the company's expansive suite of connected vehicle solutions and the advanced telematics of some of the world's largest automotive OEMs, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing billions of data events each month. With its open architecture and platform-as-a-service approach, NSpire's superior data warehousing, analytics and insights capabilities are fully scalable and ideally suited for an array of mission-critical applications across industries. Learn more www.spireon.com .

SOURCE Spireon

Related Links

https://www.spireon.com/

