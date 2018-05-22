Spireon Exceeds 200,000 Trailer Telematics Subscribers with Ryder

Spireon entered the trailer tracking market in 2010, by signing its first customer, Red Classic, a transportation subsidiary of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, which is still a customer today. Spireon's FleetLocate appeals to companies like Red Classic and Ryder because the solution is built from the ground up specifically for trailer management, whereas competitors in the telematics space typically have added trailer tracking devices to their fleet-centric solutions. By focusing on critical business issues for transportation companies, such as trailer utilization, detention and turnaround performance, cargo theft, and trailer leasing, Spireon has quickly become a leader in the trailer management space.

"FleetLocate provides a number of trailer tracking features that further streamline our operations, including temperature-control monitoring, which plays a pivotal role in ensuring product integrity and customer satisfaction," said John Diez, president of dedicated transportation solutions, Ryder. "Spireon has been a highly responsive and collaborative partner that offers a robust solution, a strong commitment to customer service, and a product vision that aligns well with our needs."

FleetLocate devices can be installed in a wide range of asset types including dry vans, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, tankers, chassis and more. The cloud-based management solution is built on the award-winning NSpire platform, which offers the industry's only 99.9 percent availability guarantee and impressive scalability, processing more than 1 billion data transactions every month. The rich data intelligence from NSpire and a "white glove" approach to customer service help Spireon boast less than a 1 percent churn in trailer subscriptions each year.

"We couldn't be happier than to celebrate this incredible milestone with Ryder, and to see them successfully deploy our new FL Flex solution," said Roni Taylor, vice president of strategy and business development at Spireon. "We are committed to delivering both leading edge technology and world class service to our customers, which is why we've grown so fast and maintained so many loyal customers. I'm personally very proud to say Red Classic, our first customer, is still buying new products and using our system for utilization improvements today."

Ryder's order of the FleetLocate FL Flex was the shipment that pushed Spireon over the 200K mark. FL Flex, announced in February 2018, is the industry's first modular trailer tracking solution that enables a mixed fleet to deploy a single, small footprint device across its full range of trailers, and then customize the unit to meet the specific needs of each asset. Spireon is rolling out add-on modules for the FL Flex throughout 2018, including groundbreaking new sensor technology expected mid-year.

"We're excited to work with market leaders like Ryder as we develop the smart trailer technologies of the future," said Jason Penkethman, Spireon's chief product officer. "By combining state-of-the-art sensor technology with machine-learning algorithms that predict trailer health and driver behavior, we can dramatically improve utilization, safety, and overall financial performance for our customers."

Ryder has embraced FleetLocate not only for their internal operations, but also as an added value to their customers who lease Ryder trailers. The FleetLocate Leasing Module allows customers to view and manage only the set of trailers leased to them, while Ryder maintains visibility to their full set of assets. The Leasing Module, rolled out in 2013, is popular with many trailer leasing companies, including Premier Trailer Leasing, Transervices, and CLC, who offer trailer management as a service to their customers.

Spireon, Inc. is North America's leading connected vehicle intelligence company, providing businesses and consumers with powerful insights to track, manage and protect their most valuable mobile assets. The award-winning Spireon NSpire platform supports nearly 4 million active subscribers across the company's growing suite of products for new and used car dealers, lenders and financial institutions, rental car agencies, commercial and local fleet operators, and consumers. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

