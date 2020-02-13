Spireon Introduces MyDealer 2.0 for Kahu, Enabling Dealerships to Drive Service Retention Through Personalized Mobile App Experiences

"Consumers consistently rank vehicle maintenance as a high priority in connected car solutions," said Brian Skutta, president of automotive at Spireon. "MyDealer 2.0 delivers on this request as dealers are now able to support automated OEM and mileage specific service reminders, ease of scheduling and access to their car's maintenance history which enables convenient ownership over their vehicle's service needs."

MyDealer 2.0 delivers convenience and automation by leveraging previous dealer repair order (RO) history, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recommended vehicle maintenance schedules, and precise mileage driven to push service reminders and enable online or click-to-call appointment scheduling from the trusted Kahu consumer app. Dealers no longer have to manually create service retention push campaigns as Kahu automatically generates and sends those messages to customers. This ultimately reduces overhead cost of service engagements and enhances fixed operations profit to help address retail margin compression.

Spireon's MyDealer 2.0 will be demoed during NADA and is available starting in Q2 2020. To learn more, please stop by Spireon's booth, 5609N, at NADA, or visit https://www.spireon.com/kahu/.

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24x7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

