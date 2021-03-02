Spireon Launches GoldStar Wireless GPS Tracking Solution for Buy Here Pay Here Dealerships and Auto Lenders

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon , the vehicle intelligence company, today announced the launch of a new wireless version of GoldStar ®, the company's award-winning vehicle tracking and collateral management solution for Buy Here Pay Here (BHPH) dealers and auto lenders. The first wireless device for the top-rated GPS provider, the new GoldStar Wireless hardware can be self-installed and activated within minutes to facilitate crucial data collection, monitor default predictions, locate on demand, and, when necessary, streamline quick asset recoveries.

With no hardwires or tools required for set up, GoldStar Wireless enables reliable reporting without the need for skilled technicians, streamlining vehicle onboarding and improving accuracy. An IP67 rating means the device is protected against accidental environmental exposures to water and dust for greater flexibility in installation locations.

"Hardwire installations require skill and incur costs," said Brian Skutta, president of Spireon Automotive. "Now, auto dealers and lenders that need simple monitoring and quick recoveries can tap into the ease of installation GoldStar Wireless offers while enjoying the reliability of the GoldStar brand."

GoldStar Wireless operates with an advanced, extended life battery of up to three years and allows dealership and lender customers to activate one of three tracking modes over the lifetime of the device to meet their needs: Quick Track, Daily Track and Recovery Track.

Quick Track: GoldStar Wireless is the first solution in the industry to use extended stops to automatically capture where a driver lives and works within the first 14 days of installation for automated validation of loan stipulations. GoldStar's patented Reference Genie ™ technology makes the distinction between typical and extended stops to create an accurate location profile for drivers, providing lenders with stronger risk mitigation.

technology makes the distinction between typical and extended stops to create an accurate location profile for drivers, providing lenders with stronger risk mitigation. Daily Track: Two weeks after installation, the device switches from the Quick Track mode to Daily Track, eliminating the time and labor associated with swapping modes to preserve battery life. Daily Track continuously validates the work and home addresses reported by Quick Track and verifies the health of the tracker.

Recovery Track: If necessary, customers can locate the vehicle on demand and can also deploy Recovery Track to identify the real-time location of a vehicle using patented Location Genie™ technology, which predicts the best time and place for vehicle recovery. Recovery Track also sends a notification to the dealer if a vehicle enters an impound lot. Impound lot alerts are powered by GoldStar's national database of more than 10,600 impound lots which assures quick detection to reduce annual costs associated with impound lot fees for abandoned vehicles.

"The best part of GoldStar Wireless was how straightforward the installation was," said Eddie Galindo, Finance Manager, Discovery Auto Sales. "We installed our wireless devices easily and have had no issues with getting data."

The introduction of GoldStar Wireless expands the Spireon auto solution suite, which includes GoldStar Connect, a full featured mobile-application that helps BHPH dealers and lenders build customer loyalty and mitigate risk, while providing customers with the benefits of connected car technology. GoldStar Connect, which is also available in Spanish, offers real-time location, trip history, vehicle health alerts and recovery solutions for stolen vehicles.

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

