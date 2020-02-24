Spireon Launches Integration with P.S.I. TireView Tire Pressure Monitoring System

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today launched an integration of its FleetLocate® trailer management solution with the Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) TireView™ Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Timed with American Trucking Associations' (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC), the partnership builds upon Spireon's Intelligent Trailer Management® (ITM) platform to equip customers with actionable intelligence needed to maximize ROI.

"Tire pressure monitoring systems help carriers extend tire life, reduce uneven wear from under-inflation, decrease maintenance costs and prevent tire-related CSA violations," said Roni Taylor, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Spireon. "Spireon's integration with P.S.I. TireView TPMS is an important addition to the ITM platform as it gives customers a comprehensive view of tire health where they manage their entire trailer ecosystem—FleetLocate."

The FleetLocate/TireView TPMS integration makes it easier for carriers to:

See tire pressure, temperature and status for all system-equipped trailers

Identify leakage and get ahead of repairs before a failure

Create real-time alerts to provide notification of issues

"It's been great to work side-by-side with Spireon's product management and engineering teams to bring this seamless integration to market," said Jim Sharkey, vice president of global sales and marketing for P.S.I. "Our second integration with Spireon, now you can tie our ATIS in with TPMS, all within FleetLocate."

For more information about Spireon's trailer management offerings, please visit booth #3323 during ATA TMC, taking place Feb. 23-25 in Atlanta, GA or visit https://www.spireon.com/trailer-management/. For more information about PSI's tire management solutions, please visit booth #3422 at ATA TMC or visit https://www.tireview.com/.

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

About Pressure Systems International

Pressure Systems International is the global leader in onboard tire management systems for commercial and recreational vehicles. P.S.I.'s portfolio includes automatic tire inflation systems (ATIS) for commercial trailers, tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and related products. It's telematics-compatible TireView™ TPMS for commercial vehicles was launched in Q1 2019, followed by TireView LIVE™ in Q3, which delivers real-time tire health information to a fleet's operation center. Both ATIS and TPMS product lines are compliant with greenhouse gas legislation and have distribution in N.A., Europe, Asia, South America and Australia. P.S.I. is a privately held company based in San Antonio, TX and is ISO 9001 Quality Management certified. For more information about Pressure Systems International products visit their websites: www.psitireinflation.com or www.tireview.com.

