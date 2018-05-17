Spireon Named IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year 2018 by Compass Intelligence

This is the eighth award earned by Spireon in the past thirteen months, including four awards for customer service, and a Silver Stevie® award for New Product of the Year from the American Business Awards for the company's NSpire platform. Spireon was also named IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year by Compass Intelligence in their 2016 awards program.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to continue delivering the most advanced vehicle intelligence solutions our customers need to make critical business decisions," said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. "The introduction of our NSpire™ 3.0 platform and the numerous new products and enhancements we brought to market in 2017 are direct results of the passion, commitment and expertise of our people. It's an honor to be recognized once again by Compass Intelligence, and to add this coveted award to our list of achievements over the past year."

Spireon's NSpire cloud-based IoT platform powers all of the company's solutions across all markets served, including GoldStar, Kahu, FleetLocate and the FleetLocate Connected by OnStar solution, developed in partnership with General Motors. In 2017, the company introduced NSpire version 3.0, adding enhancements that dramatically increased scalability, type and volume of data collected, interoperability via open application programming interfaces (APIs) and mobility support. New micro-services were also added to accelerate development and go-to-market velocity across the company's software applications. As a result, Spireon was able to deliver more new products to market in 2017 than any other year in its history, including six major software applications, five new hardware devices and five new mobile apps.

As a result of technology innovation and outstanding customer service, Spireon achieved significant market traction. Following the introduction of Kahu in 2017, Spireon increased its device shipment to franchise dealers by a remarkable 144 percent in the second half of 2017 over the same period in 2016. The company partnered with four of the top 10 dealer groups in the country and added 47 new dealerships that preload their full inventory of vehicles with Kahu to its customer list in 2017. Furthermore, Spireon added 1,858 new fleet and trailer customers to its roster, and grew FleetLocate device shipments to SMB customers by 120 percent compared to 2016.

"Spireon continues to excel, innovate, and advance in the IoT industry. Congratulations to Spireon for leading and innovating in this very competitive market," said Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence.

For the full list of winners, visit: https://www.compassintelligence.com/press-releases/winners-announced-for-the-6th-annual-compass-intelligence-awards-in-iot-mobile-and-emerging-tech.

About Spireon

Spireon, Inc. is North America's leading connected vehicle intelligence company, providing businesses and consumers with powerful insights to track, manage and protect their most valuable mobile assets. The award-winning Spireon NSpire platform supports nearly 4 million active subscribers across the company's growing suite of products for new and used car dealers, lenders and financial institutions, rental car agencies, commercial and local fleet operators, and consumers. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

For more information, contact

Emily Lynn Ashley

Havas Formula for Spireon

Spireon@HavasFormula.com

619-234-0345

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spireon-named-iot-vehicle-telematics-company-of-the-year-2018-by-compass-intelligence-300649998.html

SOURCE Spireon, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spireon.com

