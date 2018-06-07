Spireon Signs Agreement with Ford Commercial Solutions to Add Ford Data Services to FleetLocate Solution

"We are pleased to welcome Spireon as an authorized Ford telematics service provider to help our mutual customers benefit from our new Data Services product which is enabled by our Transportation Mobility Cloud," said Lee Jelenic, CEO Ford Commercial Solutions.

FleetLocate will be able to provide fleet managers with real-time access to OEM-grade vehicle data beyond what is typically available from aftermarket telematics providers. Information such as seatbelt usage, ABS events, oil life remaining and other exclusive data will be combined with FleetLocate's powerful analytics, alerting and reporting engine, giving customers the business insights they need to optimize operations, without the downtime and costs associated with installing aftermarket hardware on newer vehicles.

"At Spireon, we are committed to providing simple, yet powerful solutions to help our customers improve their businesses and drive profits," said Jason Penkethman, chief product officer at Spireon. "As an authorized Ford telematics provider, we can now make it easier for customers to get all the advantages of our FleetLocate solution with the convenience of built-in telematics and access to exclusive Ford vehicle data."

FleetLocate provides real-time visibility to the location, activity and status of remote vehicles and drivers to improve fleet utilization, driver safety and vehicle health. The solution is used by thousands of companies of all types and sizes, from local plumbing and HVAC businesses to the largest transportation companies in the U.S. FleetLocate has garnered mass appeal due to its simple, yet powerful, user interface that supports mixed fleets of vans, trucks, trailers, containers, and more, all within the same web or mobile applications.

FleetLocate earned the Silver award for Enterprise Service of the Year in the 2017 Best in Biz Awards. The solution is powered by Spireon's NSpire platform – another award-winning technology from Spireon – which supports nearly 4 million active subscribers and processes more than 1 billion data events each month. Backed by a 99.9 percent application availability guarantee, NSpire enables reliable connectivity to all fleet assets.

In addition to the benefits afforded by Spireon's proven technology, FleetLocate customers also benefit from the company's "white-glove" approach to customer service, which earned three awards in 2017, including a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year from the American Business Association, Gold place for Customer Service Department of the Year in the Golden Bridge Awards, and Gold for Customer Service Team of the Year in the One Planet Awards.

For more information about FleetLocate, visit https://www.spireon.com/fleet-management/.

About Spireon

Spireon, Inc. is North America's leading connected vehicle intelligence company, providing businesses and consumers with powerful insights to track, manage and protect their most valuable mobile assets. The award-winning Spireon NSpire platform supports nearly 4 million active subscribers across the company's growing suite of products for new and used car dealers, lenders and financial institutions, rental car agencies, commercial and local fleet operators, and consumers. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

