Spireon Strengthens Customer Commitment with New Senior Executive Appointment

"Rashid has a proven track record of aligning operations, technology, business needs and customer requirements to drive customer success, operational efficiency and revenue growth," said Kevin Weiss, CEO at Spireon. "With a deep understanding of the importance of customer experience and satisfaction, he will be an integral part in making sure we deliver higher expertise that helps our clients improve how they run their businesses."

Ismail joins Spireon with nearly 20 years of experience, most recently at CoreLogic, a leading provider of property data and analytics, where he served as senior vice president of operations with a focus on improving customer retention, productivity and processes and achieved significant results. Prior to that, he was a vice president, head of broker dealer and retail customer experience, at MetLife insurance.

"I'm delighted to join Spireon, a company that already has an extraordinary commitment to customer focus, as evidenced by multiple service awards and outstanding Net Promoter Scores across the business," said Ismail. "I look forward to expanding upon the work that has been done to successfully launch and support more than 20,000 existing customers with refined processes and approaches that will nurture customer relationships for years to come."

About Spireon

Spireon, Inc. is North America's leading connected vehicle intelligence company, providing businesses and consumers with powerful insights to track, manage and protect their most valuable mobile assets. The award-winning Spireon NSpire platform supports nearly 4 million active subscribers across the company's growing suite of products for new and used car dealers, lenders and financial institutions, rental car agencies, commercial and local fleet operators, and consumers. Learn more at www.spireon.com

