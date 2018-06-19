Spireon Unveils New GoldStar GPS Feature at NIADA 2018, Providing Instant Vehicle Location and Status to BHPH Dealers and Lenders

GoldStar, the market-leading GPS solution for vehicle finance, provides insightful data analytics that make financing vehicles easier, less risky and more profitable. Other GPS solutions collect and send data once per day, or less frequently, placing a shelf life on accuracy and slowing workflows. With the new Quick Locate feature, GoldStar delivers critical, near real-time information, such as how long a vehicle has been parked in a particular location, or how long it has been in motion, to determine the appropriate course of action.

"For the BHPH industry, having immediate access to the most accurate data possible is key to successfully managing risk and running a profitable business. With Quick Locate, that's exactly what we deliver, saving our customers valuable time and increasing the likelihood of continuing payments," said Brian Deeley, director of product management at Spireon. "As the industry leader, our job is to continually introduce features that streamline operations and increase data intelligence for our customers, giving them more time to focus on growing their business."

Representing Spireon, a long-time NIADA Diamond Partner, Deeley will present a NIADA session titled "Quick Locate and Predictive Insights: Taking Risk Mitigation and Vehicle Recovery to New Heights," on Thursday, June 21, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. ET in the Sandlake Conference Room of Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. The session will focus on how dealers and lenders can use location data and predictive insights to improve operational efficiencies and positively impact their bottom line through early detection of potential customer delinquency, improved customer payment behavior, and streamlined recoveries, when necessary.

The new Quick Locate feature is viewable through the GoldStar dashboard. Feature rollout has begun, and will be available to all GoldStar Basic, Pro and Enterprise customers through an over-the-air firmware update. Spireon will demonstrate Quick Locate at Booth #1217, during NIADA exhibit hours from June 18–21.

About Spireon

Spireon, Inc. is North America's leading connected vehicle intelligence company, providing businesses and consumers with powerful insights to track, manage and protect their most valuable mobile assets. The award-winning Spireon NSpire platform supports nearly 4 million active subscribers across the company's growing suite of products for new and used car dealers, lenders and financial institutions, rental car agencies, commercial and local fleet operators, and consumers. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

