Spireon's FleetLocate Wins Gold in 2019 Compass Intelligence IoT Innovator Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today announced its FleetLocate® solution for trailer and asset management won gold in the 2019 Compass Intelligence IoT Innovator Award for the Trucking Fleet Management. These awards honor companies for developing solutions that disrupt the market, and Spireon's FleetLocate was recognized for advancements to its trailer and asset management solution that maximize return on investment for transportation companies.

"We continue to build on our core FleetLocate technologies, such as the FL Flex modular tracking platform and the patent-pending IntelliScan cargo sensor," said Reza Hemmati, vice president of product management at Spireon. "In addition to industry-leading accurate cargo sensing, IntelliScan is evolving to support image retrieval, so fleets can analyze cargo status with IntelliScan's onboard camera and employ a new and unique tool to address challenging operational problems around detention, cargo damage, and trailer utilization."

Spireon's complete fleet and asset management solution, FleetLocate, transforms data from mobile assets such as trailers and vehicles into business intelligence. FleetLocate empowers businesses to capitalize on their asset investment, whether it be recovering lost trailers, increasing cargo security, or improving utilization to right-size their trailer fleets. Compass Intelligence's IoT Innovator award recognizes FleetLocate's unique contributions to the market, which include:

Innovative Tracking Devices and Sensors —FleetLocate offers a wide range of devices to support mixed fleets of every type. The platform provides the following features:

—FleetLocate offers a wide range of devices to support mixed fleets of every type. The platform provides the following features: FL Flex —The industry's first modular trailer tracker designed for mixed fleets offers continuous battery life, tamper alerts and broad customization in a small footprint device

—The industry's first modular trailer tracker designed for mixed fleets offers continuous battery life, tamper alerts and broad customization in a small footprint device

Cargo Detection with IntelliScan® Sensing Technology —Delivers unprecedented accuracy in cargo monitoring by addressing blind spots for trailer fleets

—Delivers unprecedented accuracy in cargo monitoring by addressing blind spots for trailer fleets Detention Management Module—The first module in the industry that provides real-time visibility into detained trailers, it offers fleet managers the tools to define grace periods, manage detention billing and change detention behaviors to improve efficiency when trailers are loaded and unloaded.

"We are moving into an era where IoT becomes powerful when we apply it to core industry use cases and distinct applications to improve business, government, education and lives," says Stephanie Atkinson, ceo of Compass Intelligence. The IoT Innovator Awards program builds on existing research, market studies, and insight reports made available on CompassIntel.com. "Congratulations to Spireon, who continues to demonstrate innovation and leadership in fleet telematics and management in a very competitive market."

For more information about FleetLocate for trailer and asset management, visit https://www.spireon.com/trailer-management/.

About The CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards

The 2nd Annual 2019 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. Categories run across 20 IoT innovation categories. In addition, Compass Intelligence may also recognize startups, stand-out products, and emerging and established IoT companies that have made an impact to the market and has demonstrated superior innovation to elevate IoT in 2019.

About Spireon

Spireon, Inc. is North America's leading connected vehicle intelligence company, providing businesses and consumers with powerful insights to track, manage and protect their most valuable mobile assets. The award-winning Spireon NSpire platform supports nearly 4 million active subscribers across the company's growing suite of products for new and used car dealers, lenders and financial institutions, rental car agencies, commercial and local fleet operators, and consumers. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

For more information, contact

Miranda Simonson

Havas Formula for Spireon

Spireon@HavasFormula.com

619-234-0345

SOURCE Spireon, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.spireon.com/

