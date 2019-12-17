Spireon's Kahu Wins Gold in 9th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Earlier this year, Spireon introduced the MyDealer module for Kahu, a consumer mobile application designed to modernize communication between car buyers and dealerships. From its convenient and intuitive mobile interface, MyDealer offers consumers personalized maintenance reminders, targeted promotional messaging and quick service scheduling. The addition of the MyDealer module to the Kahu app strengthens the bridge between traditional dealership marketing approaches and modern consumer expectations by allowing dealers to easily identify and engage customers post-sale, creating ongoing revenue opportunities and furthering the customer lifecycle.

"Our clients at franchise dealerships understand first-hand how technology can transform the service and buying process," said Brian Skutta, president of automotive at Spireon. "Knowing today's customers prefer mobile communication, MyDealer brings new opportunities for dealerships to successfully engage with customers and continue building strong post-sale relationships."

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards' entrants have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual program attracted a record number of entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. Best in Biz Awards 2019 honors were conferred in 80 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Service, CSR Program, Event and Blog of the Year.

"It seems to get harder each year to select the best of the best in Best in Biz Awards," said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, returning to judge Best in Biz Awards for the sixth year. "As a consumer reporter, it is particularly gratifying to me to see so many businesses striving to enhance the customer experience."

Each year, winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth and variety of outlets represented on the panel, Best in Biz Awards is uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of entries. The 2019 judging panel included, among others, writers from Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today and Wired.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners.

To learn more about Spireon's Kahu solution, please visit https://www.spireon.com/kahu-dealer/

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

For more information, contact:

Havas Formula for Spireon

Spireon@HavasFormula.com

619-234-0345

SOURCE Spireon, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spireon.com

