Spireon's MyDealer 2.0 Earns 2020 Compass Intelligence IoT Innovator Award for Auto Dealership Management

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today announced its MyDealer 2.0 for Kahu® solution has been named the 2020 Compass Intelligence IoT Innovator for Auto Dealership Management. Spireon's MyDealer 2.0 was recognized for its advancements to empower dealerships to engage with customers regularly, ensuring accurate and personalized offers and service reminders. The Compass Intelligence IoT Innovator awards honor companies demonstrating innovation in IoT solutions, products, applications and technology.

"MyDealer 2.0 was developed in direct response to the realization that dealerships were largely being left out of the connected car revolution, resulting in a massive missed revenue opportunity. With MyDealer 2.0, dealerships have reimagined the dealer/customer life cycle. In fact, in a September survey, 52% of customers who received a dealer notification through Kahu said they contacts or visited their dealer," said Brian Skutta, president of automotive at Spireon. "We are honored to be recognized by the Compass Intelligence IoT Innovator awards for the third consecutive year — twice under the auto dealership management category. It's a great validation of our team's commitment to providing solutions that address the industry's biggest challenges and increase our customers' bottom line."

Kahu, the 2018 Compass Intelligence IoT Innovator in Auto Dealer Management, is the first connected car solution designed to bridge the gap between traditional dealer marketing approaches and modern consumer needs, offering a high value, high frequency mobile app to consumers, and making ongoing engagement convenient and personalized. The MyDealer module is designed to keep dealership branding, services, products and community activities top of mind with customers. This creates brand affinity with the consumer and opens the door for ongoing revenue opportunities.

The next iteration, MyDealer 2.0, increases consumer engagement through a high-value mobile app, putting vehicle maintenance and control directly into the customer's hand. Customers now receive tailored service reminders, may schedule necessary service appointments, and have visibility into their car's maintenance needs and history all on their mobile phone. MyDealer 2.0 also delivers convenience and automation by leveraging previous dealer repair order (RO) history, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recommended vehicle maintenance schedules, and precise mileage driven to push service reminders and enable online or click-to-call appointment scheduling from the trusted Kahu consumer app.

"The global pandemic has not slowed adoption of IoT, and in fact has accelerated projects around automation and remote operation," says Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. The IoT Innovator Awards program builds on existing research, market studies, custom advisory, and insight reports made available on CompassIntel.com. "We congratulate the 26 innovative companies and organizations that demonstrate new products/solutions, processes, and methods that support in IoT growth."

For more information about MyDealer for Kahu, visit: https://www.spireon.com/kahu .

About The CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards

The 3rd Annual CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. Categories run across 21 IoT innovation categories. In addition, Compass Intelligence may also annually recognize startups, stand-out products, and emerging and established IoT companies that have made an impact to the market and has demonstrated superior innovation to elevate IoT.

About Spireon

Spireon , the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24x7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com .

