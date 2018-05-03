Spireon's NSpire IoT Platform Wins New Product of the Year in 2018 American Business Awards®

Honored in the software subcategory, NSpire 3.0 powers Spireon's FleetLocate, GoldStar and Kahu web and mobile apps. It supports nearly 4 million active subscribers and processes more than 10 billion data events from connected vehicles and drivers each year. With advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities, NSpire delivers actionable insights that increase productivity and profits while protecting assets for auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, rental car companies and consumers. NSpire 3.0 launched in 2017, adding significant enhancements to the platform that dramatically increased scalability, type and volume of data collected, interoperability and mobility support.

"NSpire is the backbone of our solutions, providing the vehicle and driver data intelligence our customers can't get anywhere else," said Kevin Weiss, Spireon CEO. "With the launch of NSpire 3.0, Spireon was able to bring more new products to market in 2017 than any other year in company history. We are thrilled to see NSpire recognized by the world's premier business awards program and add another Stevie award to our list of achievements over the past year."

In addition to supporting new Spireon solutions in the automotive and commercial fleet markets, the platform's architecture can scale as Spireon's subscriber base expands. The NSpire platform can also incorporate data from third-party devices, services and applications, with limitless potential to utilize connected vehicle data for a variety of use cases, from improving traffic conditions, reducing insurance costs and dynamically changing billboards, to municipal and commercial planning.

"We designed NSpire 3.0 to capture 1,000 times more data than we collect today. We'll likely exceed 10 billion data events per month by the end of this year, but the applications and reporting features are critical to make sense of the data and drive business results. Ultimately, our goal is to allow our customers and partners to develop their own IoT applications that leverage NSpire's Big Data and platform services," said Rich Gruenhagen, CTO of Spireon.

"The nominations submitted for the 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

The American Business Awards program recognizes the achievements of organizations and working professionals across all major industries in the United States. Winners will be presented with their awards on June 11 in New York City. Full details about the Stevie Awards and the complete list of 2018 winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/aba/2018-stevie-award-winners.

About Spireon

Spireon, Inc. is North America's leading connected vehicle intelligence company, providing businesses and consumers with powerful insights to track, manage and protect their most valuable mobile assets. The award-winning Spireon NSpire platform supports nearly 4 million active subscribers across the company's growing suite of products for new and used car dealers, lenders and financial institutions, rental car agencies, commercial and local fleet operators, and consumers. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

For more information, contact

Emily Lynn Ashley

Havas Formula for Spireon

Spireon@HavasFormula.com

619-234-0345

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spireons-nspire-iot-platform-wins-new-product-of-the-year-in-2018-american-business-awards-300641836.html

SOURCE Spireon, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spireon.com

