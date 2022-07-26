Spirion Adds First-of-its-Kind Risk Score to Sensitive Data Platform

Spirion SDV3™ Sensitive Data Risk Dashboard helps security professionals control the threat surface of enterprise data. Tweet this

Security leaders struggle to set priorities because of the overwhelming volume of sensitive data assets, threats, and demands on their time. In the recent Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2022 report, while stating the drivers for exposure management Gartner® suggests: "Lack of classification and understanding of prioritization and risk, in line with high volumes of findings is leaving organizations with far too much to do regarding their exposure and little guidance on what to action first."1

"Spirion acts as the single source of truth for sensitive data and for any initiative focused on protecting that data. Protection has to start at the source," said Michael Kaczmarek, Spirion Head of Product. "In order to limit an organization's exposure to the risks associated with their data, they must understand it's value, volume and overall vulnerability. Sensitive Data Platform's accurate data discovery, automated classification and remediation—now enhanced with quantifiable risk scores and visual risk dashboards—help security teams better manage their sensitive data exposure and reduce the risks associated with it."

Control Sensitive Data's Threat Surface with Spirion SDV3 Sensitive Data Risk Dashboard

Busy security operations teams struggle to stay on top of all the issues that need to be resolved and alerts that require investigation. Spirion's SDV3 Sensitive Data Risk Dashboard gives visibility into an organization's attack surface and where the greatest risks are located, so limited resources can be optimized based on business risk and what matters most.

Spirion's SDV³ Sensitive Data Risk Dashboard provides a quantitative measure of data risk that is directly tied to the sensitivity of personal data stored across IT systems along with actionable visualizations, allowing organizations to effectively manage their overall risk associated with the sensitive data they are entrusted with. It scores the overall risk value of sensitive data assets and accurately assesses the potential costs of data exfiltration based on the three primary characteristics of sensitive data risk:

Value : The relative value an organization assigns to a data asset (dollar amount or ranking). This could include high value data (PII, PHI, company secrets, etc.) or highly regulated data based on industry.

: The relative value an organization assigns to a data asset (dollar amount or ranking). This could include high value data (PII, PHI, company secrets, etc.) or highly regulated data based on industry. Volume : The volume of sensitive data in an asset to help security teams quickly spot opportunities to remove unneeded ROT (redundant, outdated, or trivial) data to minimize their sensitive data threat surface.

: The volume of sensitive data in an asset to help security teams quickly spot opportunities to remove unneeded ROT (redundant, outdated, or trivial) data to minimize their sensitive data threat surface. Vulnerability: Based on location and overall data posture, how vulnerable is an organization's data to being compromised or misused, either inadvertently or maliciously?

About

Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.

Twitter: @Spirion

Media Contact:

Vicky Harris

[email protected]

954.557.8163

Spirion is a registered trademark of Spirion Software. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Andrew Davies, "Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022," Gartner, July 5, 2022

SOURCE Spirion LLC