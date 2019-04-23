Spirion Resolves PCI DSS and FFIEC Complexity for Security Organizations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirion, ( www.spirion.com ), providing best-in-class sensitive data protection, released a PCI DSS 3.2 whitepaper and complimentary data risk assessment for financial institutions. Banks, credit unions and financial services organizations can leverage Spirion for rapid, accurate and automated command and control of their structured and unstructured sensitive data to comply with PCI DSS regulations and FFIEC cybersecuirty assessment tool.

"The Spirion data risk assessment reviews PCI/FFIEC data at risk within an organization as a first step for creating a strong compliance program in order to avoid punitive damages," said Dan Bernoske, CMO at Spirion. "Security leaders at financial organizations face significant challenges when it comes to compliance, particularly regarding data security regulations."

The PCI DSS 3.2 whitepaper provides a detailed line item review with applicable direction on achieving cost-effective compliance as well as tracking changes between 3.1 to 3.2.

Download the whitepaper, "How Spirion Accelerates Meeting PCI DSS 3.2," to get the details on how financial services organizations can cost affectively achieve PCI compliance: https://try.spirion.com/meeting-pci-dss-2019/?utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=PCI-DSS.

Following the whitepaper download, an additional offer of a complimentary data risk assessment is available to demonstrate how security leaders can gain a better understanding of their organizations' sensitive data posture to ensure compliance of PCI DSS and FFIEC.

About Spirion

Spirion, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the leading provider of rapid sensitive data protection. Spirion accurately finds all sensitive data, anywhere, anytime, and in any format on endpoints, servers, file shares, databases, and in the cloud with unparalleled accuracy. Spirion has thousands of customers among leading firms in the healthcare, public sector, retail, education, financial services, energy, industrial, and entertainment markets. For more information, visit the company at www.spirion.com .

