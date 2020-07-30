Spirit AeroSystems Announces Leadership Changes

WICHITA, Kan., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] announced today changes on its Executive Leadership Team.

John Pilla, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, and Vic McMullen, Senior Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Boeing Operations, have announced their intent to retire and will move into special advisor roles with the company, effective August 1.

"Both John and Vic have been instrumental to Spirit's success and have made major contributions to the global aviation industry," said Tom Gentile, President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. "I am pleased that they will continue to share their expertise with the company and ensure a smooth transition."

To consolidate responsibilities for leading key growth efforts and gain efficiencies across a number of functional areas during this challenging period for the global aviation industry, the following leadership changes are effective immediately.

Sam Marnick will serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Gentile. Marnick, who previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer, will oversee a number of functional organizations, including Supply Chain Management, Strategy, M&A, Enterprise Risk Management, Research & Technology, Information Technology and Human Resources. In addition, she will lead growth initiatives across a number of key markets for Spirit that include Fabrication, Aftermarket, and Regional and Business Jets.

Kevin Matthies will serve as Senior Vice President, Quality and Engineering, reporting directly to Gentile. Matthies most recently served as Senior Vice President of Quality and will expand his responsibilities to include Product and Factory Support Engineering. Also, he will lead the company's Global Manufacturing Excellence initiative and Global Safety Council.

"These changes will help position Spirit to navigate a prolonged recovery of the commercial aviation market and sharpen the focus of our team on key growth markets," Gentile said.

