SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK AGAINST SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPR) securities between April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 13, 2023, after the market closed, Boeing announced that it would halt deliveries of its 737 MAX aircraft due to a supplier quality problem. According to an article by Barron's, Boeing issued a statement stating that "the issue will likely affect a significant number of undelivered 737 MAX airplanes."

The same day, Bloomberg identified Spirit as the supplier of the faulty part. Several media outlets reported the details of the quality problem. An article by Reuters reported that "[t]he problem involves the installation of two fittings that join the aft fuselage made by Spirit to the vertical tail, which were not attached correctly to the structure of the fuselage before it was sent to Boeing." Reuters also reported that "Spirit said it is working to develop an inspection and repair for the affected fuselages" and that "the problem is believed to date back to 2019."

On this news, Spirit's stock price fell $7.38, or 20.7%, to close at $28.22 per share on April 14, 2023.

