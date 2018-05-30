Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senior Notes due 2022

The Company has accepted for payment all Notes validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time pursuant to the Tender Offer. On May 30, 2018, such tendering holders will receive the purchase price in the amount of $1,028.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the payment date.

The Company intends to redeem all of the Notes remaining outstanding following the completion of the Tender Offer pursuant to the redemption provisions of the indenture governing the Notes (the "Redemption"). The Company intends to deliver a notice of redemption to the trustee for all outstanding Notes on May 30, 2018, and all remaining outstanding Notes will be redeemed on June 29, 2018. Neither the Offer to Purchase nor the accompanying Letter of Transmittal pursuant to which the Tender Offer was made constitutes a notice of redemption.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the terms of the tender offer. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of them to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and risks to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 29, 2018.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

