Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act

"Spirit is pleased to support the Aeronautics Innovation Act that will strengthen collaborative efforts between the aerospace industry and NASA in strategic areas of research and development for advanced materials and manufacturing processes," said Spirit President and CEO Tom Gentile. "Spirit understands the importance of collaboration between government research institutions, industry and academia to help address global cost competitiveness and ensure continued technological leadership.

"We applaud Sen. Moran and Sen. Warner for their leadership supporting efforts of the aerospace industry to design, industrialize and certify the next generation of aircraft. This aligns with Spirit's strategy to provide commercial and defense customers with innovative, cutting-edge composite designs and manufacturing processes. We look forward to seeing this bill pass Congress to establish the Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Program."

Under the proposed legislation, the Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Program would build on the work of the Advanced Composites Consortium, of which Spirit is a member, by developing and commercializing advanced composite materials and manufacturing processes.

About Spirit AeroSystems

