Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year

WICHITA, Kan., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] celebrated today being named the 2018 Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year. Rolls-Royce recognized Spirit for excellence on the BR725 program, specifically for the company's commitment to quality and delivery on the program.

Spirit AeroSystems BR725 team with the Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year trophy.
"There's no other company in the world that has Spirit's experience, knowledge and technology expertise to deliver complex aerostructures with exceptional quality and on-time delivery," said Bill Brown, Spirit's SVP/GM, Oklahoma Operations and Business and Regional Jet Programs. "Being recognized by Rolls-Royce as Supplier of the Year is a tremendous honor and showcases our ability to meet and exceed our customer's expectations."

Spirit builds the nacelle package for the BR725 program and delivers a fully-integrated power plant system to Rolls-Royce.

"This achievement has taken hard work, dedication and commitment by our entire BR725 team," said Lea Anderson, Spirit's Director of Business and Regional Jet Programs. "I'm proud of our team and their commitment to excellence. The BR725 program at Spirit showcases our company's continuous desire to be the supplier of choice for the most advanced aviation manufacturing programs in the world. I'm incredibly proud of the work the Spirit team has done to achieve this accolade, and I look forward to continuing to work with Rolls-Royce to meet their expectations."

