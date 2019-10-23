Spirit AeroSystems Names Cambone to Board of Directors

Cambone currently serves as an Associate Vice Chancellor for Research for the Texas A&M University System. In this role, he regularly collaborates with a wide range of faculty engaged in cybersecurity research and with external stakeholders. Prior to joining A&M, Cambone founded his own consulting company, and held a variety of positions with QinetiQ North America, providing technology development and product solutions to commercial and military customers. Cambone served in the Department of Defense from 2001 – 2006 in a variety of roles including his appointment as the Pentagon's first undersecretary of defense for intelligence.

Cambone received his Ph.D. and Master's degrees in Political Science from Claremont Graduate School and his Bachelor's degree in Political Science from The Catholic University of America.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

