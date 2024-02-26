Spirit AeroSystems Names Jane Chappell to Board of Directors

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] today announced that Jane P. Chappell will join the company's Board of Directors, effective Feb. 26, 2024. She will serve on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Risk Committee. Chappell has more than four decades of experience, 17 years at the executive level, providing operational and strategic leadership in the defense industry.

"Jane Chappell is an established leader in the American defense and intelligence sectors; we are thrilled that she will serve on Spirit's Board of Directors," said Spirit AeroSystems Board Chair Robert D. Johnson. "Her leadership and depth of experience are unparalleled – she will undoubtedly add tremendous value as we grow across our defense and space programs. We look forward to her contributions."

Chappell serves as CEO of Altamira Technologies, a national security company in the defense and intelligence sectors. She is on the Board of Advisors for Lone Star Analysis. Before Altamira, Chappell was with RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon) for 36 years. Her service at RTX Corporation culminated with her role as Vice President of GeoSpatial Intelligence Solutions from 2015 to 2019. She partnered with customers and industry teammates in this position to shape markets and drive growth in the intelligence, commercial, and international space ground business.

Chappell was named among Washington Exec's Top Space Executives in 2023 and one of Washingtonian's "Tech Titan in 2023." She won the National Reconnaissance Office Director and National Reconnaissance Office Ground Enterprise Directorate Director's Gold medal for outstanding contributions to the mission in 2020 and 2019. She earned the Raytheon CEO Leadership Award in 2008.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

