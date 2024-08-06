Spirit AeroSystems Participates in NTSB Hearing

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems is fully committed to participating in today's National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) hearing regarding the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident, where a mid-exit door panel detached during flight on Jan. 5, 2024.

We extend our sympathies to the passengers and crew affected by this incident. Safety is our highest priority, and we understand the importance of the work we do manufacturing aircraft components.

Spirit is fully committed to participating in today's NTSB hearing regarding the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident.

Since the outset we have been cooperating with the NTSB in its investigation into the event. That cooperation continues. As a company, we remain focused on the quality of the products that leave our facilities.

SOURCE Spirit Aerosystems