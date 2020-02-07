Spirit AeroSystems Reduces Quarterly Cash Dividend Due to 737 MAX Production

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly $0.01 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock on February 6. The dividend is payable April 9, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020.

"In an abundance of caution, the Board concluded that it is in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders to reduce Spirit's quarterly dividend," said Spirit AeroSystems President and CEO Tom Gentile. "Spirit has a strong history of capital returns through dividends and share repurchases and remains committed to returning capital to stockholders. However, given the significance of the 737 MAX program to Spirit, the Board believes it is prudent to preserve liquidity until production rates are at higher levels."

"The Company's Board will consider further action with respect to the dividend in the future, upon the MAX's return to service and further production stabilization, as appropriate and in line with Spirit's disciplined capital allocation strategy," Gentile added. "While we are going through this challenging period of lower rate production, the outlook for the MAX remains strong with a backlog of 4,400 aircraft."

The Board regularly evaluates the Company's capital allocation strategy and dividend policy. Any future determination regarding dividends will be at the discretion of the Board and will depend upon, among other factors, results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements and contractual restrictions.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

