Spirit AeroSystems to Attend Air Force Association's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

"This is an opportunity for Spirit to highlight the strong value proposition we bring to military customers, such as affordable cost manufacturing, commercial best practices, composite material expertise and design-build capabilities," said Spirit AeroSystems Senior Vice President and President, Defense and Fabrication Duane Hawkins. "We look forward to leveraging our commercial expertise to serve our military customers."

With a legacy of defense work stretching back to the B-29, Spirit currently designs, engineers and manufactures structural components for military programs such as the P-8, C-40 and KC-46, all of which are commercial aircraft modified for military use. Spirit is also involved in the development of the Sikorsky CH-53K, Bell V-280 Valor tiltrotor and the Northrop Grumman B-21. For more information, visit www.spiritaero.com/expertise/defense/overview.

Spirit's booth at AFA will showcase the company's expertise in advanced composites manufacturing, including samples of various aerostructure parts. Visitors may participate in an interactive virtual tour of our new advanced manufacturing facility using augmented reality. This experience demonstrates the company's advanced manufacturing strategy and the future state of manufacturing.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures with design and build capabilities for both commercial and defense customers.

