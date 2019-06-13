Spirit AeroSystems to Attend International Paris Air Show

WICHITA, Kan., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] announced today it will attend the International Paris Air Show next week. Spirit representatives will meet with customers, suppliers and potential customers from around the world at one of the aerospace industry's largest international gatherings.

"The Paris Air Show is a unique opportunity to highlight our distinctive capabilities on one of the largest stages in the aviation industry," said Spirit President and CEO Tom Gentile. "We make connections and conduct meetings that support relationships with current customers and suppliers and build new relationships with those who may work with us in the future. We look forward to discussing how Spirit is advancing aerostructures manufacturing and providing affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe."

First launched in 1909, the International Paris Air Show remains the largest aerospace event in the world. In 2017, the Paris Air Show welcomed more than 2,300 exhibitors from 48 countries, 290 official delegations from 98 countries and 142,000 trade visitors.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures with design and build capabilities for both commercial and defense customers. Follow Spirit's Paris Air Show news and updates at www.spiritaero.com/paris-air-show.

