Spirit AeroSystems to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results August 5

News provided by

Spirit Aerosystems

Jul 22, 2024, 14:15 ET

WICHITA, Kan., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, August 5, 2024, which will be published on the Company's website at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.  In light of the recent announcement of the merger agreement with The Boeing Company, Spirit has suspended quarterly earnings conference calls.

About Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

SOURCE Spirit Aerosystems

Also from this source

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Acquisition by Boeing in $8.3 Billion Transaction

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Acquisition by Boeing in $8.3 Billion Transaction

Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] ("Spirit") today announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] ...
Mark Suchinski to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer of Spirit AeroSystems, Irene Esteves Appointed New Chief Financial Officer

Mark Suchinski to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer of Spirit AeroSystems, Irene Esteves Appointed New Chief Financial Officer

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] today announced that Mark Suchinski is stepping down as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics