Spirit AeroSystems to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results August 5

WICHITA, Kan., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, August 5, 2024, which will be published on the Company's website at http://investor.spiritaero.com/. In light of the recent announcement of the merger agreement with The Boeing Company, Spirit has suspended quarterly earnings conference calls.

About Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

